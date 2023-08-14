Setting The Scene: Bengals in Atlanta for Preseason Week 2

The Bengals hit the road for the first time since the AFC Championship in January when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cincinnati enters the game 0-1 in preseason, after a 36-19 loss at home to Green Bay last Friday. While head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged the offense's efficiency in putting together several extended drives, he felt the inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities proved to be the difference in the game. "Offensively, we didn't get the ball in the end zone at all," Taylor said. "Kicked some field goals, had the defensive touchdown, but ultimately, that's what we're judged on — protecting the football and getting the team in the end zone. Not enough of that tonight."