Setting The Scene: Bengals at Commanders for Week 3 of the 2023 Preseason

Much of the storyline offensively continues to revolve around the competition for second-string QB. With Pro Bowler Joe Burrow sidelined due to a calf strain, ninth-year veteran Trevor Siemian and first-year pro Jake Browning have shared equal reps in practices as well as the two preseason games. While the Cincinnati offense remained stagnant at times in Atlanta, it put together two drives — one at the end of each half — that resulted in crucial points for the Bengals. Following a turnover on downs at the Cincinnati 47-yard line, Siemian had just 29 seconds to work with in the second quarter and completed passes of 11 and 10 yards to land K Evan McPherson in FG range. The third-year kicker proceeded to nail a 50-yarder as time in the half expired, giving the Bengals their first points of the night and knotting the game 3-3.