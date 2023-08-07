Setting The Scene: Bengals Kick Off Preseason with Green Bay

Though Bengals coaches and players have agreed that preparing for the regular season without Burrow on the field is not ideal, Taylor believes the reserve QBs — particularly Browning — are taking advantage of this time to develop chemistry with the offense while facing a first-team defense each day. "This has been really good for Jake to have these opportunities," Taylor said. "We think highly of him. He's locked in and he brings something to the table in the quarterback room. He's a talented player who makes things happen when he's out there. He's done a really good job of evolving in our offense the last couple of years, and now he's getting a chance to get a lot of reps with Trevor." Defensively, the Bengals boast talent at all three levels that has been added through the draft, free agency and trades. Cincinnati placed an emphasis on signing several of its core defensive pieces to contract extensions during the offseason and did so with LB Germaine Pratt, DE Trey Hendrickson and, most recently, LB Logan Wilson. Wilson, whose extension was announced on Aug. 5, has led the team in tackles in each of the past two years, and alongside Pratt serves as the nucleus of a defense that tied for fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game (20.1) last season.