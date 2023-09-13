Setting The Scene: Preview for Bengals Home Opener vs Ravens

The Bengals this week return to the friendly confines of Paycor Stadium, where they have won seven straight contests and nine of their last 10 dating back to Week 16 of the 2021 season. Cincinnati's most dominant victories of the 2022 season came at home, including a 35-17 win over Atlanta in Week 7 and a 42-21 triumph over Carolina in Week 9 — both featured over 450 offensive net yards. The Bengals also defended their home turf against eventual postseason qualifiers in Miami and Kansas City. Each game at Paycor Stadium last year was played in front of an attendance figure of over 65,000. The team's performances at home in recent history, amplified by its passionate fan base, supply the Bengals with an edge that Taylor is confident they will capitalize on against Baltimore.