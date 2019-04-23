Quick Hits: Ross Rejuvenated; Dalton Looks To Go Long (Term)

Not only is Bengals third-year wide receiver John Ross excited about new head coach Zac Taylor's offensive scheme, he also appreciates how Taylor reached out to him last month when a report surfaced Cincinnati was shopping him. Taylor not only shot down the report at the NFL scouting combine, he called Ross, too.

"He told me not to worry about it," Ross said Tuesday, before the Bengals took the field for a voluntary minicamp. "Him doing that, showed me a lot … Yeah, I think they do (have some plans for him). He told me, 'Don't worry,' so I went about my day and went to the dentist."

Ross said he had to heighten his workload this offseason ("It's a big year for me") and they may back him off early this camp because he has experienced some tightness. But he also said the stepped-up regimen has him feeling good in a routine that again involved running routes and catching balls under the supervision of T.J. Houshmandzadeh, the man with the fourth most catches in Bengals history.

"We'll see how it goes," Ross said of this camp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

- Quarterback Andy Dalton says he follows every draft and is eagerly awaiting the 11th pick. Of course, he's seen the mocks and "some people have us picking a quarterback and some don't."

But Dalton says he's had enough talks around Paul Brown Stadium to believe he is the Bengals guy. From the top down. And he's not worried about what walks through the door.

"There are a lot of indications that we'll take other things," Dalton said. "I hope we get a player in the first round that can help us win now."

Dalton took Bengals president Mike Brown's pronouncement last month that he'll let him play this year before dealing with a contract extension as business as usual.