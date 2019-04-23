Bengals News

Quick Hits: Ross Rejuvenated; Dalton Looks To Go Long (Term)

Apr 23, 2019
Not only is Bengals third-year wide receiver John Ross excited about new head coach Zac Taylor's offensive scheme, he also appreciates how Taylor reached out to him last month when a report surfaced Cincinnati was shopping him. Taylor not only shot down the report at the NFL scouting combine, he called Ross, too.

"He told me not to worry about it," Ross said Tuesday, before the Bengals took the field for a voluntary minicamp. "Him doing that, showed me a lot … Yeah, I think they do (have some plans for him). He told me, 'Don't worry,' so I went about my day and went to the dentist."

Ross said he had to heighten his workload this offseason ("It's a big year for me") and they may back him off early this camp because he has experienced some tightness. But he also said the stepped-up regimen has him feeling good in a routine that again involved running routes and catching balls under the supervision of T.J. Houshmandzadeh, the man with the fourth most catches in Bengals history.

"We'll see how it goes," Ross said of this camp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

- Quarterback Andy Dalton says he follows every draft and is eagerly awaiting the 11th pick. Of course, he's seen the mocks and "some people have us picking a quarterback and some don't."

But Dalton says he's had enough talks around Paul Brown Stadium to believe he is the Bengals guy. From the top down. And he's not worried about what walks through the door.

"There are a lot of indications that we'll take other things," Dalton said. "I hope we get a player in the first round that can help us win now."

Dalton took Bengals president Mike Brown's pronouncement last month that he'll let him play this year before dealing with a contract extension as business as usual.

"I still have two years left on my deal," Dalton said. "I wasn't expecting it to happen right now. They want me to see me play this year. I expected that going in. I wasn't thinking about a contract right now. I'm excited about what we're doing. I expect for us to have a good year and for me to be here a long time."

Voluntary Minicamp | Day 1 Images

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Bengals' voluntary minicamp as the team takes the field for the first time in preparation for the 2019 season.

Joe Mixon at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.
1 / 19

Joe Mixon at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Tyler Boyd makes a catch at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.
2 / 19

Tyler Boyd makes a catch at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
At the Bengals voluntary minicamp, head coach Zac Taylor is all smiles as his team conducts drills.
3 / 19

At the Bengals voluntary minicamp, head coach Zac Taylor is all smiles as his team conducts drills.

Ryan Meyer
Running back Joe Mixon walks onto the practice field at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.
4 / 19

Running back Joe Mixon walks onto the practice field at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor works with wide receiver Cody Core at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.
5 / 19

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor works with wide receiver Cody Core at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green walking around at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.
6 / 19

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green walking around at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor prepares for his team's first voluntary minicamp workout at Paul Brown Stadium.
7 / 19

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor prepares for his team's first voluntary minicamp workout at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard warms up at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.
8 / 19

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard warms up at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert looks on at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.
9 / 19

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert looks on at the Bengals voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb smiling in his first practice at the team's voluntary minicamp.
10 / 19

Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb smiling in his first practice at the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks with cornerback KeiVarae Russell at the team's voluntary minicamp.
11 / 19

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks with cornerback KeiVarae Russell at the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel throws at the team's voluntary minicamp.
12 / 19

Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel throws at the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals running back coach Jemal Singleton works with Giovani Bernard during day one of the team's voluntary minicamp.
13 / 19

Bengals running back coach Jemal Singleton works with Giovani Bernard during day one of the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
KeiVarae Russell walks onto the field smiling at the team's voluntary minicamp.
14 / 19

KeiVarae Russell walks onto the field smiling at the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals tackle Bobby Hart warms up at the team's voluntary minicamp.
15 / 19

Bengals tackle Bobby Hart warms up at the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
190423-Taylor-Zac-minicamp_coaching_3
16 / 19
Bengals running back Giovani Bernard takes a break on the sideline during the team's voluntary minicamp.
17 / 19

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard takes a break on the sideline during the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton makes a throw during the team's voluntary minicamp.
18 / 19

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton makes a throw during the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
Defensive end Carlos Dunlap participates in the team's voluntary minicamp.
19 / 19

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap participates in the team's voluntary minicamp.

Ryan Meyer
