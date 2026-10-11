 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pregame Quick Hits | Ja'Marr, Tee A Go; So is Cook As Dolphins Loom

Oct 11, 2026 at 11:33 AM
Author Image
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

MIAMI _ Down here on Dan Marino Boulevard, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has his wide receivers for Sunday's game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The defense also has safety Bryan Cook back for the first time since his Sept. 27 ankle injury in Pittsburgh.

And defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles) is available for the first time since the opener.

The bevvy of good news came down on what was the hottest Bengals' road game ever at 90 degrees.  Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s Sunday morning inactive list didn't have All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (concussion) and running mate Tee Higgins (groin/neck) weren't on it.

Both practiced full Friday for the first time this week, but Chase cleared concussion protocol before stepping on the team charter Saturday, while Higgins apparently bounced back well from the injury during Saturday's walkthrough that took him out of the last five minutes of his 157-yard game against the Jaguars.

And while Chase is looking for his first 100-yard game of the season, Higgins seeks to keep his career year going against a Miami defense ranked 19th against the pass.

Chase comes in fourth on the NFL's all-time list with 86 yards per game, behind only Puka Nakua (95.4), Justin Jefferson (89.3), and Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson (86.1). It's the first time in his six seasons Chase hasn't had a 100-yard game in the first month, but he's also got three touchdowns.

Higgins comes in with 25 catches for 401 yards, which translates to 106 catches for 1,704 yards.

Related Links

Slants and Screens

The Bengals again didn't have the services of rookie wide receiver Colbie Young after a week Taylor had been impressed by his progress of his knee injured on the first snap of his first NFL start against the Steelers. He was inactive for the second straight game …

Three other rookies were also down: center Connor Lew, tight end Jack Endries and defensive tackle Landon Robinson

Backup vet tackle Myles Hinton also went inactive …

The Bengals' sixth inactive, backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad), was ruled out Friday …

With Hill back and edge Shemar Stewart active, the Bengals have 10 defensive linemen up, and that could be a very real thing with a kickoff at 90 degrees, making it the hottest game ever in October at Hard Rock Stadium...

That breaks the Bengals' road record of 89 degrees in Green Bay on Sept. 17, 2017 and Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City ...

It also ties the Bengals' all-time record of 90 set at Paycor Stadium in the 2002 opener on Sept. 8 ...

That game in Green Bay is also the Packers' hottest home game ever ...

The Bengals appear to have two big points of emphasis in this one: Getting the running game back on track on offense after rushing for a Taylor-low 23 yards last week and gang tackling after safety Jordan Battle missed a solo on third-and-18.

The Vikings didn't score a touchdown against the Dolphins last week, but did  rush for 123 yards with Aaron Jones going for 94 yards on 20 carries,.

As for tackling,, "(Battle) needs friends on that one. We've got to gang-tackle that," said defensive coordinator Al Golden this week. "We have to have our cleats in the ground, vision, we've got to know the down and distance, we've got to know the sticks.

"There should be guys breaking on either side of Jordan." …

The Bengals' game captains were center Ted Karras and kicker Evan McPherson ...

Bengals Arrive at Hard Rock Stadium for Week 5 Against the Dolphins | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, presented by Cintas.

WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
1 / 15

WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
2 / 15

DT Jonathan Allen arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
3 / 15

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
4 / 15

OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT T.J. Slaton Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
5 / 15

DT T.J. Slaton Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
6 / 15

LB Barrett Carter arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
7 / 15

RB Chase Brown arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
C Ted Karras arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
8 / 15

C Ted Karras arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT B.J. Hill arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
9 / 15

DT B.J. Hill arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Jalen Davis arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
10 / 15

CB Jalen Davis arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Dax Hill arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
11 / 15

CB Dax Hill arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Oren Burks arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
12 / 15

LB Oren Burks arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
13 / 15

TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
14 / 15

TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.
15 / 15

CB DJ Turner II arrives at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami, Sunday, October 11, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Everything Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Said After Week 5 Against the Dolphins

Read everything HC Zac Taylor and QB Joe Burrow said after Week 5 against the Dolphins.

news

Bengals Defeat Dolphins 31-24 | POSTGAME RECAP, NOTES & QUOTES

The Bengals defeated the Dolphins Sunday in Miami. See the final score, key stats, records, notes and postgame quotes.

news

Six Bengals Inactive For Week 5 Against Dolphins

A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the 2026 season.

news

How To Watch Bengals at Dolphins Week 5: TV, Streaming and Radio Information

How to watch Bengals at Dolphins in Week 5: kickoff time, TV channel, streaming options, radio stations and game coverage

Advertising