Oklahoma's Anderson Inspires And Aspires at No. 211

"My story is one of perseverance. Just let them know the struggles that I've been through. And let them know it may suck right now, but God has got you on a path that you're not supposed to know, so you just have to trust him and if you do that you'll come out on the other side victorious. They're going through a bunch of things. First experiences can seem like the end of the world. But it's not. You just have to hear it."

No bitterness here. No chip on the shoulder. You hear the draft nicks bellowing about kids being a young 21? Here's something refreshing. How about an old 22? He's a throwback. Throwing back a wrench into the hype machine. Nothing huge at his parents' home in Katy on the weekend of the draft. The same group of 15 or so family and friends that were there when he broke his leg and his neck before tearing his ACL. No tweet saying how he was going to exact vengeance on anything, animal or mineral, that ignored him in the previous 210 picks.

"I hardly ever use it," Anderson says of Twitter. "I knew I wasn't going to go as high if I wasn't hurt. I just wanted the opportunity. That's all I was hoping for. It came in the sixth round. I'm not upset about it. I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

He had four seasons at Norman. Three ended by virtually Labor Day. The lowest point, he says, was that ungodly stretch that wiped out the first two years. One with a broken leg and torn tendon that required ankle surgery. The next a freak broken neck in the last summer scrimmage when a knee got inside his helmet and broke the C-5 vertebrae. No surgery was required, but the neck brace he wore for three months (including showers) was miserable. He had never not played football for that long. Nearly two years. Then in the second game of last year he went to cut up the field and tore his ACL before anyone touched him.

"That's life," he says. "It makes no sense to get down about it. It's not going to help.

"I turned to the things I knew wouldn't fail me. Like my faith, my family, my close friends. They all supported me and got me to look at the bright side. I'm blessed to have them and they got me through the tough times."

This is how good he was in that one healthy season. That 2017 schedule is why he just may end up being the running back version of Tom Brady in the 2019 draft at No. 211. With Mixon graduating to the Bengals in the second round, Anderson damn near mimeographed his stat line with 6.2 yards per and 13 touchdowns in 13 games on his 188 carries. He helped quarterback Baker Mayfield win the Heisman with a YouTube reel of 17 catches, five for touchdowns while averaging a receiver-like 16.5 yards per catch.

How good on the field? The Bengals know he probably won't be ready until training camp, but they called him. How good in the locker room? He still went to every practice, every meeting, every home game and remained a glue guy even though he was hurt.