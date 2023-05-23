Leapin' Lemar Jumps To Join Hall Of Fame Celebration For Bengals Roomie Ken Riley

Parrish and Ken Anderson head up a list of the next candidates to join Riley, Munoz and Bengals founder Paul Brown in Canton. Ken Anderson has more NFL passing titles than all but two players. Willie Anderson is the best right tackle of his era. Curtis, the prototype of the modern pro receiver, made them change the rules. Tim Krumrie, a Ring Of Honor candidate, is the most prolific tackling nose tackle of all time. Two more ROH candidates, running back Corey Dillon and wide receiver Chad Johnson, dominated their positions as the NFL morphed in the late '90s through the turn of the century.

And Parrish, Deion Before Deion.

His first game in 1970 was Riverfront Stadium's first football game, a preseason win over Washington Parrish baptized with a 55-yard fumble return touchdown that became a familiar flashy path for Bengals fans. During his 13 NFL seasons (his first eight in Cincinnati), he racked up an electrifying 13 return touchdowns. His 13 fumble recoveries give him 60 career takeaways on top of his 47 interceptions. He took two punts back in 1974 for the Bengals and that 18.8 yards per return average for the season is still the league's best since the merger. Parrish is one of six cornerbacks with at least eight Pro Bowls and the only one not in the Hall of Fame.

While "The Odd Couple," dominated '70s TV, the Bengals' Odd Couple dominated on the corner in the early years of the merger with the silent assassin Riley and the flamboyant playmaker Parrish. The Bengals were in the NFL's top ten defense four of the eight years Riley and Parrish were a tandem while playing in three postseasons.

But were they all that different? Both came out of historically black colleges as offensive players who made the most monstrous of transitions in just one season. Riley was the swashbuckling Florida A&M quarterback, a sixth-round pick in 1969. Parrish was a Lincoln University running back with 15 touchdowns who became a seventh-round pick the next year. And both returned to become head coaches of their alma maters.