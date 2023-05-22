Bengals Ring of Honor Voting Starts Today

Bengals Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders will select two former players to be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor this year. Voting starts today and continues through June 9 in the Official Bengals App.
The Bengals Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise's history and tradition. The 2023 ballot features 13 former players.
2023 BENGALS RING OF HONOR NOMINEES
- Jim Breech
- James Brooks
- Cris Collinsworth
- Corey Dillon
- Boomer Esiason
- David Fulcher
- Chad Johnson
- Tim Krumrie
- Dave Lapham
- Max Montoya
- Lemar Parrish
- Bob Trumpy
- Reggie Williams
The two inductees who receive the most votes will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.
The voting process to induct new honorees remains the same and factors in ticket membership tenure with the Bengals. Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders will receive an email with details on how to vote. The induction ceremony will take place during a home game, which will be announced later this summer.
Ring of Honor Class of 2023
