Jackson Seeks Stability And Health As Best Options

"It's just a particular play," Jackson says. "From a mental standpoint, everything (last year) was different. Different scheme. Different this. And playing things differently. It was a learning curve for me. In the back end of the season, that's when I kind of picked it up and started getting back to myself … I won't allow myself (to have a learning curve)."

With Jackson facing his third different defense in his fourth season, cornerbacks coach Daronte Jones says that approach to another new scheme shows Jackson's growth adjusting to the invisible intangibles of the game.

"It's not like he's a fourth-year player that has been in same system that you can see flourishing," Jones says. "He's been going at it. He's been serious about his work. There's a lot of learning … (Realizing it) that's where maturity comes from. He's definitely grown in that way."

After Jackson missed his entire rookie season with shoulder surgery, he became the darling of the ProFootballFocus.com crowd with a brilliant 2017 in a sometimes starting role. As he coped with injuries and a new defense that had its plug pulled halfway through 2018, the grades weren't there until the end.