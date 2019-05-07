Jackson Seeks Stability And Health As Best Options

May 07, 2019 at 07:28 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

William Jackson eyes a healthier season.
William Jackson eyes a healthier season.

The Bengals showed their hand in the William Jackson III stakes last month when they exercised his fifth-year option for 2020. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who regularly tangles with Jackson in training camp and other practice scrums, believes their vision is 2020.

"To me he has the tangibles to be the best corner in the league," says Boyd, the newest member of the Bengals' 1,000-yard club. "This year will be that year. I know they see big things in him. We all do. That's why they picked up his option. As long as he learns just one scheme and doesn't have to keep learning different things, he's going to be a shut-down corner in the next couple of years."

Jackson became the Bengals' latest first-round draft pick to get his fifth-year option picked up, a structure that has been in place since 2011. The only first-rounder the Bengals didn't bring back is 2015's Cedric Ogbuehi, leaving them a 6-for-7 percentage (they exercised both 2012's in Dre Kirkpatrick and Kevin Zeitler) that's not as easy as it looks.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, 45 percent of Jackson's 2016 class (14 out of 31) didn't get a fifth year. And the website said in each of the last two years, 20 fifth-year options were picked up, meaning that 12, or 38 percent, were not.

And, according to last month's data base supplied online by Warren Sharp via PFT, the Bengals are one of four teams that have exercised at least six options since 2011, along with the Rams (7-for-8), the Texans (6-for-6) and the Vikings (6-for-10). Maybe more importantly is they're one of nine teams with either no losses (Texans and Chargers) or just one (Bengals, Panthers, Cowboys, Rams, Dolphins, Chiefs, Steelers).

This time, the 6-0, 196-pound Jackson, the 2016 prototype of this decade's NFL press cornerback (lean and long and 40 fast), is plastered to another teammate. As he leaves Paul Brown Stadium following Tuesday's off-season workout, he's step for step with linebacker Nick Vigil.

Jackson is asking him what exactly are his job specifications on one play in the Bengals' new defensive playbook and Vigil, one of coordinator Lou Anarumo's signal-callers, patiently explains the options and Jackson leaves satisfied. He realizes knowing the playbook is where he has to start if he wants to reach the Pro Bowl that was predicted for him after his first full NFL season in 2017 after last season was mired by personal injury and overall scheme chaos.

Bengals 2019 Offseason Workout Program: May 2

Photos from the Bengals' voluntary offseason workout program on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Geno Atkins, DT
1 / 54

Geno Atkins, DT

Shawn Williams, S
2 / 54

Shawn Williams, S

Cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Darius Phillips
3 / 54

Cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Darius Phillips

Brandon Wilson, S
4 / 54

Brandon Wilson, S

B.W. Webb, CB
5 / 54

B.W. Webb, CB

Josh Malone, WR
6 / 54

Josh Malone, WR

Linebackers Nick Vigil and Preston Brown
7 / 54

Linebackers Nick Vigil and Preston Brown

Chris Worley, LB
8 / 54

Chris Worley, LB

Head Coach Zac Taylor
9 / 54

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Head Coach Zac Taylor (left) and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (right)
10 / 54

Head Coach Zac Taylor (left) and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (right)

Sam Hubbard, DE
11 / 54

Sam Hubbard, DE

Kent Perkins, OT
12 / 54

Kent Perkins, OT

Billy Price, C
13 / 54

Billy Price, C

Josh Malone, WR
14 / 54

Josh Malone, WR

Davontae Harris, CB
15 / 54

Davontae Harris, CB

William Jackson, CB
16 / 54

William Jackson, CB

Sam Hubbard, DE
17 / 54

Sam Hubbard, DE

Chris Worley, LB
18 / 54

Chris Worley, LB

Shawn Williams, S
19 / 54

Shawn Williams, S

Nick Vigil, LB
20 / 54

Nick Vigil, LB

Bobby Hart, OT
21 / 54

Bobby Hart, OT

Andy Dalton, QB
22 / 54

Andy Dalton, QB

Rod Taylor, OL
23 / 54

Rod Taylor, OL

Zac Taylor, head coach
24 / 54

Zac Taylor, head coach

Nick Eason, defensive line coach
25 / 54

Nick Eason, defensive line coach

Head Coach Zac Taylor
26 / 54

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Tony McRae, CB
27 / 54

Tony McRae, CB

Auden Tate, WR
28 / 54

Auden Tate, WR

Andy Dalton, QB
29 / 54

Andy Dalton, QB

Christian Ringo, DT
30 / 54

Christian Ringo, DT

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick celebrates after making an interception during the Bengals' offseason workouts.
31 / 54

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick celebrates after making an interception during the Bengals' offseason workouts.

Running back Joe Mixon (left) and wide receiver Hunter Sharp (right)
32 / 54

Running back Joe Mixon (left) and wide receiver Hunter Sharp (right)

Preston Brown, LB
33 / 54

Preston Brown, LB

Head Coach Zac Taylor
34 / 54

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Jeff Driskel, QB
35 / 54

Jeff Driskel, QB

Joe Mixon, RB
36 / 54

Joe Mixon, RB

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB
37 / 54

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB

William Jackson, CB
38 / 54

William Jackson, CB

Malik Jefferson, LB
39 / 54

Malik Jefferson, LB

Preston Brown, LB
40 / 54

Preston Brown, LB

Offensive linemen Bobby Hart and John Miller
41 / 54

Offensive linemen Bobby Hart and John Miller

Mark Duffner, Senior Defensive Assistant
42 / 54

Mark Duffner, Senior Defensive Assistant

Quinton Flowers, RB
43 / 54

Quinton Flowers, RB

Wide receivers A.J. Green, John Ross and Josh Malone
44 / 54

Wide receivers A.J. Green, John Ross and Josh Malone

Andy Dalton calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the team's voluntary workouts in Cincinnati.
45 / 54

Andy Dalton calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the team's voluntary workouts in Cincinnati.

Mark Duffner, Senior Defensive Assistant
46 / 54

Mark Duffner, Senior Defensive Assistant

Gerald Chatman, defensive assistant
47 / 54

Gerald Chatman, defensive assistant

Jessie Bates, S
48 / 54

Jessie Bates, S

Andy Dalton, QB
49 / 54

Andy Dalton, QB

Clint Boling, OL
50 / 54

Clint Boling, OL

Malik Jefferson, LB
51 / 54

Malik Jefferson, LB

Andrew Billings, DL
52 / 54

Andrew Billings, DL

Brandon Bell, LB
53 / 54

Brandon Bell, LB

Geno Atkins, DL
54 / 54

Geno Atkins, DL

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It's just a particular play," Jackson says. "From a mental standpoint, everything (last year) was different. Different scheme. Different this. And playing things differently. It was a learning curve for me. In the back end of the season, that's when I kind of picked it up and started getting back to myself … I won't allow myself (to have a learning curve)."

With Jackson facing his third different defense in his fourth season, cornerbacks coach Daronte Jones says that approach to another new scheme shows Jackson's growth adjusting to the invisible intangibles of the game.

"It's not like he's a fourth-year player that has been in same system that you can see flourishing," Jones says. "He's been going at it. He's been serious about his work. There's a lot of learning … (Realizing it) that's where maturity comes from. He's definitely grown in that way."

After Jackson missed his entire rookie season with shoulder surgery, he became the darling of the ProFootballFocus.com crowd with a brilliant 2017 in a sometimes starting role. As he coped with injuries and a new defense that had its plug pulled halfway through 2018, the grades weren't there until the end.

Take a look at two of the last four games of the season against top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams of the Chargers and JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Steelers, according to PFF. In his one target with Smith-Schuster, he allowed just a three-yard catch. He covered Allen on three targets and gave up one catch for no yards and broke up another pass. He covered Williams twice and allowed a nine-yard reception.

Jackson has beefed up his lean frame.
Jackson has beefed up his lean frame.

What the stats don't show is by the first week of October he had broken his finger in Atlanta and hyperextended his knee against the Dolphins. Making all 16 starts despite the nicks made opting for the option all that much easier.

"I didn't really bring that up," Jackson says. "People don't care about that … It's football. My job is not to complain about the injuries I have."

So the playbook is the thing for him right now. He agrees with his teammates that have been asked. This defense isn't laced with loopholes and they like the early returns.

"There's no gray are right now," Jackson says. "It's very down to the point. I'm excited."

On the other side of the ball, it's just as clear why Boyd likes to get his work in against Jackson.

"He's as fast the receivers," Boyd says. "Just to see that speed and see if I can separate on double moves and try to outrun him. Going against him makes your job a lot harder.

"Not too many corners can really run like him and his body is starting to fill up. He's about 6-foot, almost 200. What can he not do? All he has to do is play the ball and catch it."

A few picks. No injuries. A black-and-white scheme. It could add up to a Pro Bowl.

"That's the plan," says Jackson of one of the leading options.

Related Content

news

Week In Review: OTAs Continue Into Week Two

In the latest Week In Review: a look back at the Bengals' second week of Organized Team Activities led by a profile of rookie tight end Drew Sample. Other highlights include a Hobson's Choice article and podcast, Bengals Booth Podcast and a feature on cornerback B.W. Webb and his journey to Cincinnati.

news

Hobson's Choice Podcast: Lou Anarumo

In the latest Hobson's Choice Podcast, Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson sits down with defensive coordinator Lou Anaruo to discuss a variety of topics like the scheme, utilizing a mix of veterans and rookies and how the dynamic of the new coaches have helped with player development.

news

Hobson's Choice: O-Line Ode And Other Openings

Bengaldom begins summer with a beachfront of issues.

news

Bengals Sign Fourth-Round Pick Ryan Finley

Finley was the first of the team's three fourth-round selections (104th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

news

Bengals Booth Podcast: Step By Step

Bengals broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham discuss the second week of organized team activities and share insight on a couple of players that Bengals teammates are raving about.

news

Sample Of Sample As Advertised

Andy Dalton, who knows a little something about what a second-round draft pick is supposed to look like, has joined the ever growing list of rookie tight end Drew Sample's admirers that have notarized him as advertised after all of four practices.

news

No Longer A Nomad, Webb Sticks With Bengals

The mobile lifestyle is bestowed on some players more than others, but typically all players are affected by it at some point. For new Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb, a career has come at the price of a nomadic life that few experience in the National Football League.

news

Mr. Positive: Ross Focused on Having the Right Mindset

With a new staff and system in place, this is a chance for John Ross to take a big step. With his teammate Tyler Boyd serving as a frame of reference, Ross is following a similar template to be great.

news

Eason Into Another AFC North Battlestation

Mentored by a former Bengals head coach that he can imitate to the syllable and recommended by a former Bengals draft pick that first urged him to go into coaching because of his gift for teaching, Nick Eason looks to be an ideal master overseeing the final check-mate on the Bengals record book by tackle Geno Atkins and end Carlos Dunlap.

news

Week In Review: Fast And Furious

Organized team activities began this week as the Bengals operated at a furious pace. Plus, a Hobson's Choice, two podcasts and the linebackers standing out during workouts.

news

Hobson's Choice: Change Of Pace

With the Bengals back to practice, Bengaldom is in mid-season form with the questions.

news

Notebook: Vigil-ant Defense Steps Out; Judging The Rush Up Front

The Bengals linebackers were talking about it the other day. No Vontaze Burfict. No Vincent Rey. The only guy with more than five years and 50 games in the league is middle man Preston Brown. So Nick Vigil knows his time has come.

Advertising