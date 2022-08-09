Training Camp Report: Bengals Looking To Keep Up The (Ja'Marr) Chase As Defenses React

On a special teams Monday at training camp, the Bengals first offense ran only a handful of plays in a drive that started at their own 1. But the last two gave a hint on how they think they can keep Ja'Marr Chase one of the hottest wide receivers in the NFL.

On third-and-short, Chase lined up in the slot, got matched on a linebacker and made quick work of that on an arrow past the first-down marker. On the next snap, Chase lined up outside and beat cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on a back-shoulder throw.

"He's going to be all over the field," said wide receivers coach Troy Walters, who said they could Deebo him and put him in the backfield at times. "We're going to use him as many ways as we can. He's a quick learner … That's what great players want to do. They want to play everywhere.

"They understand the value of moving around and how you stress defenses sometimes in the slot. You don't want defenses to focus on you. He's embraced that challenge. Just find a way to create mismatches."

After another day he was the last guy off the field, after another day he caught a barrel of balls from the Jugs, at the end of a 91-degree day he wore a hooded shirt under his No. 1, Chase could be found walking off the field of screams.

It might be the last time you know where to find him.

"It's going to make our offense more explosive," Chase said of dabbling inside. "If we sit in there like robots and stay in the same position, they're going to expect what's coming. That's why you move around."

The Bengals didn't want to put too much on the rookie's plate last year and kept him pretty much outside as he learned the pro game. There were times last season he offered a harbinger, like when he lined up in the slot and officially began the Bengals' assault on the Chiefs. Down 14-0 in the regular-season game, Chase mastered the nooks and crannies inside for a 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown.