Training Camp Report: Bengals Offense Breaks Out With Help of Ja'Marr Chase's 'Casual Wednesday'

Center Ted Karras, one of quarterback Joe Burrow's three new starting offensive linemen, was thrilled to meet the Bengals' greatest offensive lineman of all-time after Wednesday's practice and he was glad the offense timed it up its best day of training camp to welcome Anthony Munoz.

"He's kind of been a fictional figure for me. A Hall-of-Famer. Probably the top player for the franchise," Karras said. "I'm glad we put on a show for him today. I would say our best execution day. It's nice to go into the first game with a little momentum."

Karras and most of his fellow first-teamers won't play in Friday's preseason opener (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium against the Cardinals. Probably only left guard Jackson Carman and Wednesday's Bengals.com Player of the Day, quarterback Brandon Allen.

Working against the 1s, Allen, his first unit flummoxed most of camp by the defense, led them with two touchdown passes and drove inside the 10 on another possession.

"The defense has played well. They've gotten the best of us on some occasions," Allen said. "It's good to be able to go out there and get a really good feel for what this offense can do. It was our best "Move the Ball," Day.

"We had a little bit of everything on third down. Third-and-short. Third-and-long. We had a couple of play-action check downs to keep us ahead of the chains. Good offense is taking the completions when they're there and taking shots when they're available."

Allen threw two shots into zone coverage, touchdown passes of 17 yards to running back Joe Mixon and 18 yards to wide receiver Michael Thomas. Both got lost in zones with Mixon getting a little help from wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"I'm not sure what they played," Allen said. "But when Ja'Marr goes in the slot, he gets a lot of attention and we were able to suck them down on Ja'Marr and get Joe over the top for a hole shot. You can put (Chase) wherever. He does it all."