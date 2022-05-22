Hobson's Choice: Camping Out With Bengals

Due to the depth on this roster, any cut candidates that would surprise people? Perhaps Shelvin if he doesn't get his body in shape this off-season? Or Brandon Wilson if someone emerges as returner after adding two safeties in the draft?*

It appears the team is high on Zach Carter, but are you expecting they add a veteran defensive tackle such as (Hicks, Goldmann, etc.) to help fill the void left by Ogunjobi, bc if Hill was to go down, we have no interior rush? Jake Ward, Fort Loramie, OH

JAKE: They remain hopeful for safety Brandon Wilson and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. Shelvin has to show he can adjust to the pros and Wilson does have to return to form, two unsettled questions.

Even though they have added three versatile defensive backs via the draft. I still think Wilson makes it at safety because you can keep four safeties with Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell, fifth-rounder Tycen Anderson and Wilson and you can put Dax Hill as a swing guy. And safety Mike Thomas is fighting for a roster spot, too. They could keep 11 DBs, or you could count Hill as one of the six cornerbacks but he's a guy that can also swing to safety. Remember, when Wilson tore his ACL, he was a Pro Bowl caliber player as a kick returner AND gunner, so let's see how he comes back before dismissing him.

I do think there'll be good interior offensive lineman let go who's a surprise now but won't be after the third preseason game given how he plays in the practice games and I have no idea who that is at the moment.

And count me as being surprised if specialists Kevin Huber and Clark Harris get cut. The heir apparents can marinate on the practice squad, although I guess rookie Cal Adomitis is a fine candidate to get plucked off waivers since he was the No. 1 long snapper at his spot in the draft and that's a big factor. And as the extensions loom for the three Pro Bowl-level guys from the 2020 draft class (Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson), every salary counts.

As for those veteran D-tackles, I believe people at any position in the secondary free agent market are in play but quarterback, yet the price is going to have to come down. They already gave B.J. Hill a big number to rush inside and he joins three other D-line starters with big numbers. That's four starters all having eight-figure contracts making them among the highest paid fronts in football. But, yes, I would imagine they're looking there to add depth to the three technique and you probably can't rule out Larry Ogunjobi himself as a possibility.

Would like James Casey's thought on Scotty Washington learning to be a tight end. Stephen Ogden, Anniston, AL

STEPHEN: Got to love Casey, the Bengals tight ends coach sufficiently old school enough that every time you ask him how he's doing, he always barks something along the lines of, "Never been lousier."

A former player who is a really fine coach, Casey has been kind enough to give us this assessment on Washington, an undrafted free agent wide receiver out of Wake Forest in 2020:

"He's re-branded himself a tight end and we're going to work with him. He's a big fast, strong guy. There's a lot of nuance to playing tight end. Really, after the quarterback, the tight end has to know the most. He has to learn to block in both the pass game and the run game and he has to have good enough technique to block guys like Myles Garrett on the edge and in the run game you're not just going down there blocking the 'C' Gap. It will be a process, the kind of thing he just has to get better at every day. He really looks good with the weight he's put on and I'm excited to work with him."

Washington has passed the first test. The scouts also like how Washington has come back bulked up and they think he looks strong. They've got him listed at 6-5, 247 after he was listed at 217 pounds last year going into his second training camp.