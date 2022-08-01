Hobson's Choice: First Training Camp Glimpses Of Bengals Roster

It's been a while. Curious about Carmen v Volson and your observations. Hearing Carmen looks far better than last year. And what about 4th WR. I like Taylor and Stanley but am curious about the rookies and UDFA's and Pooka. Thank you! Bryan Molina, Milford, OH

BRYAN: Tough to have any conversation about this until the pads come on Monday, but here we go.

You're right. For now, at least, the cliché that players make the biggest jump from year one to year two fits for Jackson Carman.

People were peeved last year when he wasn't an instant re-incarnation of Max Montoya and seemed to forget he was moving from tackle to guard and left to right while coming off back problems. At 325 pounds he came in 15 pounds lighter than last year and, more importantly, where the coaches want him. All you had to do is listen to offensive line coach Frank Pollack praise him the first week of training camp to know how far he's come.

Plus, in the first four practices Pollack has kept Carman at left guard consistently with the ones while he's rotating rookie Cordell Volson at right guard with Hakeem Adeniji. That's typical for a rookie. Volson has looked the part (big, tenacious) and Pollack wants him to get work on both sides. You could definitely see an Opening Day scenario where both are starting, but let's see them play the preseason games first and if Carman can hold on at left guard, Volson can stave off Adeniji and someone else emerges. Have to put the pads on and then play the games.

We touched on the No. 4 receiver issue a lot last week and the conundrum. You'd have to say the best receivers behind the Big Three are Stanley Morgan, Jr. and Michael Thomas, guys that are terrific special teams players and locker room go-to-guys, but they don't have a lot of production from scrimmage.

You figure they dress six receivers on Sundays because they play so much 11 personnel and one of them is going to be a punt returner. So if you go and get a No. 4 late in camp, that's going to take a core special teams player out of the mix. With Tee Higgins (shoulder) not in team drills yet, Morgan and Thomas have got the chance to flash in the pass game. They have and seem to be making a push for the undisputed No. 4.

Veteran slot man Trent Taylor has a leg up if he continues to hold onto the punt return job and he's got an edge there on 2021 undrafted college free agent Pooka Williams Jr. and Kwamie Lassiter II from this year's group. But the kids are going to get a long look.