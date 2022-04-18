Hobson's Choice: Issues And Answers Bouncing In Bengals' Draft Winds

Bengal greats like Ken Anderson and Ken Riley have been snubbed for NFL HOF induction due to the overall lack of sustained organizational success. Will such future success with Burrow help get these two deserving greats in the NFL HOF? Chris Ramsey , Lebanon, OH

CHRIS: I'd debate your assertion that they're not in the Hall of Fame because of a lack of sustained organizational success. Their best chances at making it have come in the last dozen years or so, a stretch when they've won four division titles and been to the playoffs seven times.

The major reason they're not in the Hall of Fame, particularly quarterback Ken Anderson, is because their 1981 Bengals didn't win the Super Bowl. That's a huge factor working against Anderson, which is sad. The Bengals won the AFC title because Anderson had an MVP year, but the Pro Football Hall of Fame senior committee has seemingly penalized him for not having a ring and ignored his numbers that are better than many of the quarterbacks already in Canton.

And while Anderson would be a slam dunk if they won in Detroit that day, cornerback Ken Riley would probably be in, too. A Super Bowl ring seems to be a tiebreaker for many voters. What also hurts Riley with them is he didn't make a Pro Bowl while the cornerback on the Bengals' other side during the prime of Riley's career, Lemar Parrish, went to six.

What the senior committee has failed to recognize is that Riley's 65 career interceptions are more than all but four people who ever played the game and that everyone ahead of him and around him on the league's all-time interception list is in the Hall. Plus, Parrish, one of the league's great returners, got a spot on Pro Bowl teams, in part, because they didn't have a spot for returners.

That said, Parrish should be a Hall-of-Famer, too. The senior committee was formed to right history's many wrongs. Riley never making a Pro Bowl has to be up there. His No. 5 spot on the all-time picks list makes him arguably the most glaring Hall omission. Right with Anderson's four NFL passing titles.

But you make a good point. It will be interesting to see if in the first senior committee meeting since the Bengals went to the Super Bowl they get more buzz. My sense is it helps, but it's not going to put them over the top. Unfortunately, the Super Bowl that carries the most weight with the voters when it comes to Riley and Anderson is Super Bowl XVI and it is weighted far too much.

Fan since 1968. What's the delay/hold up on signing Kevin Huber?

Steve Hilgeman Savannah, GA