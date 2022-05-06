Hobson's Choice: Bengals Playing Chess On A Draft Board

Focusing on the draft alone, I think the Bengals had a good draft in that they filled needs. However, with the Chiefs, Bills, possibly the Chargers, and definitely the Ravens having seemingly better drafts, do you feel they did enough? Andrew S., Lancaster, PA

ANDREW: I think you're assuming the guts of this draft was in the fourth round, but I'm not sure that was the feeling in the Bengals draft room. They did last year, when they traded down to get two extra fourth-rounders. But you didn't see that this year. You saw the opposite. They jumped up in two different rounds, a sign they didn't see the same depth.

We'll see how good those drafts were, but take Buffalo. The Bengals didn't need a running back, linebacker or wideout where Buffalo took them.

What more could they have done with eight picks? And they still traded up twice. What they needed, they got. Three defensive backs that run under 4.4 for their thinnest position group. Another offensive lineman to compete at left guard. A back-up three technique and a back-up edger. Maybe those teams had better drafts than the Bengals. All I know is the Bengals are better, deeper and faster today than they were last week. And much deeper when you add in free agency.

And they've got all their picks for a better draft in 2023.

Are the Bengals finished signing undrafted free agents or are they still looking? Has the name Britain Covey came up in any chatter? He's a little guy but an electrifying punt returner from Utah. Special teams gets overlooked a lot. Steve Laub, Liberty Township, OH

STEVE: I think they're done. As I'm sure you saw after you sent this in, Covey signed with the Eagles. I think his size (5-8, 170 pounds) was probably a tough fit in the Bengals receiver room. Special teams may get overlooked, but not in Cincinnati. Not when you take the only kicker in the draft, which the Bengals did last year. And not when you value the extraordinary good play by Tre Flowers last postseason on teams and sign him up again. I would say the Bengals have shown over and over they do value special teams.

Love your reporting and writing style. Thanks for all the stories where we really get to know the players. I love the draft as well. Nice job all around. Would like some competition for TE and WR. What are we doing about punting? John Dahlgren, Clinton, MI