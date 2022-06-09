Hobson's Choice: Bengals Looking To Line Up Depth

Do you think that Cincinnati will be able to re-sign Bates? if for no other reason than to trade him? Or do you think he sits this season and moves on next? Provided of course the new secondary talent live up to their draft spots. John Olson, Richmond, KY

JOHN: Like Zac Taylor said Tuesday: I'm not making any predictions. But it sounds to me as if they're counting on Jessie Bates III, one of the league's best safeties and an influential team leader, on playing this season. They've got until July 15 to get a long-term deal. Rarely does a player sit out the year.

My sense is they're not looking to trade the guy. As good as first-round pick Dax Hill has looked, no decisions are going to be based off six OTA sessions, and the mindset I hear from the coaches and scouts is that everyone is "all in on 2022", which means you keep your best players. So it sounds like they want Bates to play for them in at least 2022 and hopefully longer. Time will tell.

Will the Bengals look into adding more depth at the 3 Tech spot as well as Edge? Banking on Zach Carter to replace some of Larry's productivity as the backup is asking a lot. One injury to Trey or Sam and you don't feel good about edge. Ryan Henes, Athens, OH

RYAN: More depth questions, another good sign. Yes and yes. Judging from their recent activity, it seems like they feel pretty good on the edge with Khalid Kareem and Cam Sample out there behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. It's going to be hard to hard to replicate last season's 21.5 sacks of those two, but no team has those number of sacks in back-up roles.

Sample and Kareem played a lot of meaningful snaps last season (Denver knows all about Kareem) and there is last year's third-rounder Joseph Ossai waiting in the wings, but if a vet shakes loose you could see them adding him in August.