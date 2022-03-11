Hobson's Choice: Bengals Delve Into Free Agency Period

If you were a GM in the NFL, which strategy would you pick between the Rams trade draft capital/win now mode. Or someone like the Browns who consistently stack up on draft capital year after year. I'm interested to hear your reasoning! Jack Butsch, Cincinnati, OH

JACK: The NGL. The No Guarantees League, no matter what you do. I like what the Bengals are doing. I like first-round picks. Especially when they're Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Yet I don't think you can tie up every team in a neat bow and say, 'They won doing just this.'

Look, it depends on where your team is, right? It's just like what makes a great coach in the league. You don't force your philosophy on the talent you have and make them try to do what you want them to do. You do what your players do best.

Same with a general manager. You have to deal with the roster you've got.

The Rams had a Super Bowl team three years ago, couldn't get back with Jared Goff at quarterback even though they still had a lot of good players and figured they were close enough to keep dealing first-rounders for vets. They haven't had a first-round pick since 2018 and won't get one until 2024. And they gave up a second and third to get Von Miller.

It paid off. Barely. Half-a-second more and the first-round pick of the current year, Chase, would have beaten the guy the Rams gave up two-first-rounders to get, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, for the Super Bowl winning play. So pick your roster. Different ways can work.

The Bengals were at the opposite end of the spectrum. By the time the Rams were going to that first Super Bowl in 2018, the core and coaches that led Cincinnati to two division titles in three years and five straight playoff berths were done. The Bengals had no choice but to rip it up with a new head coach and new quarterback.

They had a mix, though. In order to get to the Super Bow, they needed to spend money in free agency to replace the Dunlaps, the Genos, the Tezes and Kirkpatricks to supplement their draft picks.

So the Rams won it all and the Bengals almost did. I like the youth of the draft. By the time the 2023 season ends, Burrow is 27, Chase is 23 and Tee Higgins (a second-round pick) is 24 while Ramsey will be 29 Miller will be 34 and quarterback Matthew Stafford will be 35. You can skin a cat, as they say, all kinds of ways. But the Cincinnati cats should have more staying power.