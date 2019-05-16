Hobson's Choice Podcast: Zac Taylor

May 16, 2019 at 05:53 PM
New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is seeking efficiency and energy throughout his program, so to honor his first practice with the entire team we offer the briefest Hobson's Choice Podcast ever as he looks at Monday's first of 10 voluntary workouts before mid-June's mandatory minicamp.

It's the first time Taylor gets his veterans and rookies together on the field with the biggest question how he deploys his offensive line in the wake of selecting Alabama left tackle Jonah Williams with the 11th pick in last month's draft. Taylor isn't giving any hints in this conversation.

"No," he said. "We've got a good group to choose from. There's a couple of guys that are injured and will be out until training camp, so we're only two deep on the offensive line right now. So on Monday I'm sure it will be an exciting time for everybody to see how everybody lines up."

Both starting guards, Clint Boling at left and Alex Redmond at right, didn't work in last month's voluntary veterans minicamp. Whether that means Williams is lining up at left guard, or left tackle Cordy Glenn is moving into guard and flopping spots with Williams, or if someone else is in the mix, it remains to be seen. John Miller and his 47 starts at right guard for the Bills seem destined for the right side, but Taylor cautions about writing Monday's lineup in stone, ink or anything else permanent.

"We have the freedom to do as we choose for the next three months," Taylor said. "(Find the) five best that work together, have chemistry together and can protect the quarterback."

Taylor also details the top three things he wants to check off in prep for the minicamp.

"We want our guys to be on the same page in the targeting of the run game because that's how this whole thing gets started," Taylor said. "We want to be an attacking offense so our guys on the perimeter have to be detailed on how to run the routes and we want to see our quarterbacks and receivers timing be on the same page. The quarterbacks get the ball out on time so that protection can hold up and receivers be where they need to be when they're supposed to be there. If we can do those three things, we'll be in great shape there."

