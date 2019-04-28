Hobson's Choice: And Other Draft Takes

As I hear our new coaches speak about the players drafted, the more I am impressed with these guys. It seems as though Zac Taylor has put together a very cerebral, measured, but intense staff. Is that your impression as well? Tim Coffey, Cincinnati, Ohio

TIM: I agree, although that's not to say Marvin didn't. He surrounded himself with some terrific assistants, too.

Like Marvin, Taylor is flat out smart. It conjures up the old JFK line when he was building his cabinet and appointed a couple of Republicans. "You can't beat brains." I've been intrigued how Zac built a staff that crosses the generations, from 24-year-old strength coach Garrett Swanson to 65-year-old senior assistant Mark Duffner. Just look at how the linebackers were scouted in this draft.

At 37, Tem Lukabu is in front of his first NFL room, but he's extremely bright (the guy got a history degree at Colgate while being the league's Defensive Player of the Year, for God's sakes) and has worked both in college and the NFL. Coming out of Mississippi State, his knowledge of the SEC was invaluable in the draft process and his scouting of Auburn's Deshaun Davis included the memory of how Davis was all over the field against MSU this past season. Plus, there's Duffner, who has seen every NFL linebacker in the NFL for the past 23 years (and, by the way, was in the middle of drafting two of the best Bengals backers of all time in the 1998 first round in Takeo Spikes 13th and Brian Simmons 17th) and that institutional context is priceless. Teamed with Lukabu's recent college experiences, wow.

You could see the same thing at work in the draft room, from 26-year-old scout Christian Sarkisian to 83-year-old Mike Brown overseeing the thing. Sarkisian has on his iPad a newspaper clip from when Cleveland head coach Paul Brown drafted his grandfather. Mike Brown was sitting next to his father in the 1957 draft when the Browns were looking for a quarterback to replace Otto Graham. After the Steelers picked Purdue quarterback Len Dawson No. 5, Paul went to the next guy. Syracuse running back Jim Brown at No. 6 turned out pretty well. Again, there's just no price you can put on that kind of experience. Mike's leadership in there is very underrated.

And then in the middle of that you've got Duke Tobin in his second decade of running the draft. He's got an encyclopedic knowledge of what other teams want and how they want to get it. He's extremely well-connected with his peers around the league and that was on display in the fourth round, when he pulled two trades, up in the round and then back into it with that fifth pick he didn't surrender and one of those much–maligned six sixth-rounders he turned into two fours in the best Bengals magic act since a Sam Wyche benefit. That's knowing how to work the phones.

And give Brown credit, too. Never before had the Bengals traded up twice in a draft. Heck, they had only traded up four times ever before Saturday. But he had the ammunition this trip with all the sixths. And you know he wasn't going to let a long-time Ohio State starter like Jordan hang out there if he could get him.

Young Sarkisian had a good draft, too. Contrary to popular belief the Bengals do know where the small schools are and they got an interesting prospect out of his area in South Dakota State cornerback Jordan Brown. He's 6-0, 201 pounds, runs a 4.5-second 40, played well in the Senior Bowl and some gurus had him as high as the fourth round. Pretty good get at No. 223.

Hi Geoff, Long time reader, first time writer. The Bengals have been my team since the mid 90's watching games with my Dad. But I'd say I really began following them closely at 20 years old in 2003 when Marvin was hired. There have been many memorable moments since. Football is an escape for me...thanks for being a part of that. I enjoy and appreciate your work.

It's a New Dey in Bengaldom and I for one am very encouraged by Zac Taylor and the direction he's taking this franchise. While the critics and skeptics are always the loudest, I don't believe I'm alone in my optimism. The very early returns on the Taylor era are promising. Zac talks a lot about culture and the coaches and players he's adding demonstrate a commitment to getting the right people on board. People that fit his vision.