Everything You Need To Know About the 2019 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2019 at 12:05 PM
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

190424-NFL-Draft-helmet (AP)
Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP Photos
The ESPN set being constructed for the NFL Draft on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photos/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

NFL Draft week is finally here.

The Bengals will have 11 selections when the draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The draft, which is being held for the first time in Nashville, Tenn., continues Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (noon) on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

What

  • NFL Draft 2019

When

  • 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25 (Round 1)
  • 7 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26 (Rounds 2-3)
  • Noon ET, Saturday, April 27 (Rounds 4-7)

Where

  • Nashville, Tenn.

Television and Radio

  • The 2019 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, TuneIn Radio and ESPN Radio.

Mobile

  • Live NFL Network coverage of the 2019 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

Picks

  • There will be 254 selections across seven rounds, including 32 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 15 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.

Time Limits

  • Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
  • Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
  • Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.
  • Rounds 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

Bengals 2019 NFL Draft Picks

  • Round 1, Overall 11
  • Round 2, Overall 42
  • Round 3, Overall 72
  • Round 4, Overall 110
  • Round 5, Overall 149
  • Round 6, Overall 183
  • Round 6, Overall 198 (via Dallas)
  • Round 6, Overall 210 (Compensatory Selection)
  • Round 6, Overall 211 (Compensatory Selection)
  • Round 6, Overall 213 (Compensatory Selection)
  • Round 7, Overall 223

Second and Third Round Selections

  • Three-time First Team All-Pro tackle Willie Anderson and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins will announce the Bengals' Day 2 picks at the NFL Draft on Friday, April 26. For this year's draft, the NFL is having former first-round picks announce their team's second-round pick, while players drafted in later rounds will read off the third-round selection.

Prospects Attending NFL Draft

Twenty-two prospects are confirmed to attend the 2019 NFL Draft. Below is the full list of expected prospect attendees:

  • Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
  • Deandre Baker, DB, Georgia
  • Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
  • Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
  • Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
  • Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
  • Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
  • Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
  • Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
  • T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
  • Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
  • Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
  • Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
  • D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
  • Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
  • Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
  • Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
  • Devin White, LB, LSU
  • Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
  • Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
  • Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
  • Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

