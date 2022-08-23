Bengals Roster At A Glance: Crunch Time As Training Camp Dwindles

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Brandon Allen (6), Joe Burrow (3), Jake Browning (1)

It looks like maybe Burrow and Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink," Martindale let bygones be bygones for at least a day as they spent several moments at midfield during Sunday night's warmups.

Martindale has had a bit of feud simmering with the Burrow Bengals from his days as the Ravens defensive coordinator. The Bengals didn't like it last year when Martindale said it wasn't time to fit Burrow with a gold jacket, symbolic of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Even Burrow said at the time, "I didn't think it was a necessary comment," and admitted that 'maybe," he was thinking about it when he torched the Ravens with a 525-yard effort worthy of Canton. The Ravens weren't happy that several of those yards came late in the Bengals' blowout.

But time marches on. Burrow is coming off his first week back from an appendectomy and doesn't look a whole heck of a lot different from the day he made Wink blink. He clearly knows this offense as well as Taylor, McVay and anyone alive. And while he's looking to put on more weight and get more zip on the ball, it doesn't look like he's that far off.

Certainly the Rams' No. 1s are going to give Burrow and everyone else a true sense of where it stands heading into the season.

Allen, his backup, had his first extended action Sunday since getting a concussion on the first series of the Aug. 12 preseason opener. He looked a little rusty in his red-zone timing with receivers, although clearly four holding calls the first14 times he broke the huddle didn't help anyone.

After watching his offense net just a combined two yards on back-to-back series that started at the Giants 24 and Giants 15, Taylor decided to put the same group out there to start the second half and that seemed to work well for everyone. They got a touchdown on a crisp 11-play drive as Allen warmed up with a brisk three-for-three passing for 32 yards.

"It was talked about beforehand. I think a lot of us were a little bit frustrated at half with the field position we had and the lack of points we put up," Allen said. "It was right decision for us to come back and hoped for that drive to go the way it did. You come out, get one drive and go down to score a touchdown so it worked out perfectly for us and that was a good plan."

It is Burrow, Allen and Browning to the practice squad, right? With Tuesday morning's release, Drew Plitt, the Greater Cincy product from Loveland, Ohio, left as the preseason passing leader for the AFC champs. Called during Burrow's appendectomy, Plitt missed just one of his eight passes, threw a touchdown and had a passer rating of 154.7.

WIDE RECEIVERS (9)

Tyler Boyd (7), Mike Thomas (7), Trent Taylor (5), Stanley Morgan (4), Tee Higgins (3), Trenton Irwin (3), Ja'Marr Chase (2), Kwamie Lassiter II (R), Kendric Pryor (R).

This is one of those spots where they may be looking to get an upgrade behind The Big Three, but how much better is it going to be claiming next-to-last in the waiver system and how much is it worth in a trade?

Morgan (who got some good separation on the Giants starting cornerbacks) had two more teams tackles Sunday, if we didn't know how much the coaching staff thinks of Thomas we were reminded when they made him a game captain in New York and the speedy little Taylor continues to catch everything in the slot and out.

After he made an outstanding diving catch on fourth-and-one, Pro Football Focus rated him their best receiver of the night and his 17.7 yards per leads the club in the preseason.**

"He gets himself open. So anytime you have a guy that can get himself open you look to throwing him the ball," Allen said of Taylor after the game. "He's a savvy guy there in the slot and he knows how to overwork zones and work himself open in man coverage as well. He's been around, he's been doing it for years and he's definitely a guy I look to in the slot when we need a play. He's had a really good camp and preseason so far."

Now the lone question seems to be if Lassiter is deemed good enough to keep as the seventh receiver even if he's not returning punts. That means he's in competition with the fourth running back and 10**th** offensive linemen, be it the fifth guard-center or fifth tackle.