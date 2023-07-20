Chad's Latest Celebration Comes in Ring Of Honor 

Go back to Miami. That's the only place to start. Go back to the hard-as-asphalt patch they call Liberty City, where the grandmother who raised him and he called "Momma," the late Bessie Mae Flowers, once said she drove him to every field in Florida.

That's where they watched the 2001 draft, from that single-story bungalow where he kept flags of every NFL team in his bedroom. To this day, that day is his best Bengals memory. It's the one that flashed in front of his eyes last month when Bengals president Mike Brown called him into his office and gave him the news he was the latest Ring member.

Brown thought he became emotional and Johnson agrees there was a tear. Nothing like when he was drafted. But enough that he could see the circle closing.

"Cincinnati is all I know. When you think of all the years and the work to fulfill that childhood dream. You know how hard it is?" Johnson asks. "You see the draft now. They're crying for a reason. All the years and years and years and the obstacles and ups and down and the almost not making it. It's like winning the damn lotto. It all goes through your heart and flashes in front of your eyes. It's dope as hell. It's really dope."

He remembers sitting with his friends that day at the house where Bessie once scolded him to quit talking to the painters and how his buddies said the Bengals weren't good and then Johnson did what he still does best and started talking.

"I said, 'Give me a year or two and I'm going to do everything I can to put the city and the team back on the map,"' recalls Johnson in what turned out to be an echo of his guarantee of beating the undefeated Chiefs two years later. "I made sure we were in national headlines. Every time I could think of possible. I made it OK to wear Bengals gear outside of Cincinnati. I made it cool to wear our stuff outside of Cincinnati."