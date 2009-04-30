CFA class; Boeckman to try out

Updated: 9 p.m.

The Bengals revealed their college free agent class Thursday night, a small one because of the 11 players chosen in last week's draft.

The group includes a quarterback in Colorado State's Billy Farris, Nebraska's single-season receptions leader in running back Marlon Lucky, and a product from Cincinnati's Moeller High in Kent State cornerback Rico Murray.

The list figures to grow by at least one Friday when Texas receiver Quan Cosby arrives. Several reports have him signing with the Bengals after a capping off his 92-catch season for the Longhorns with a 26-yard touchdown in the last minute that beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Murray, who doesn't turn 22 until August, is now the youngest player on the roster.

Cosby, 26, played four seasons of pro baseball in Anaheim's organization.

The 5-11, 216-pound Lucky brings a little Wildcat element. During a season he rotated with two other backs while gaining 517 yards, he started several plays with a direct snap and threw a touchdown pass off one of them. During his junior year he rushed for 1,019 yards while catching a school-record 75 balls.

Farris played one season and threw for nearly 3,000 yards while completing 61.5 of his passes for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Bengals picked up a two-time Big Sky guard that some thought would go late in the draft in 6-5, 310-pound Colin Dow of Montana. Dow told the media after the draft that the Bengals and Bears flew him in for visits, and he also considered the Chargers.

"I decided that was the place I had the best chance to come and maybe make a difference," Dow said. "I used a lot of the same variables that I had to when I was choosing between Wyoming and Montana (in college). Hopefully it works out as well."

Dow, who is from Billings, decided to stay home for college. So did another free-agent Bengals offensive lineman and they hope it works out as well. Kirk Scrafford, a Billings native, ended up making 53 starts in 99 games at tackle with Cincinnati, Denver and San Francisco during nine seasons after then-offensive line coach Jim McNally signed him out of Montana in 1990.

Scrafford is the answer to a semi-trivia question. In the last two injury-tested seasons of Bengals Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Munoz's career, Scrafford started in his spot nine times.

The Bengals literally made a smart move when they signed Wisconsin full back Chris Pressley, a 5-11 257-pound lead blocker for running back P.J. Hill and his three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Pressley carries a 4.0 into camp as a member of the Big 10 All-Academic team.