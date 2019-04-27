Bengals Size Up Pratt To Beef Up Backers

During a linebacker draft defined by two small speedsters at the top, one look at the backer the Bengals selected Friday night showed why they were content to wait until the third round to take one they believe can compete to start on Opening Day at any of the three spots.

North Carolina State's Germaine Pratt goes 6-2 and a half and 240 pounds and blistered the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. Devin Bush, who went with the 10th pick to the Steelers, goes 5-11, 234 pounds, shot through the 40 in 4.43. Each have about 32-inch arms. The Bengals love Bush and know they have a formidable foe twice a year for the foreseeable future. But they also like their backers bigger and they feel like Pratt has the blend of size and speed they need to upgrade their thinnest position on the team.

"They all do things a little bit differently. They all bring certain skill sets," said Lou Anarumo, savoring his first pick as the Bengals defensive coordinator. "This kid is bigger than those two guys. This kid has longer arms than those two guys. He's about a 10th of a second slower (in the 40-yard dash). He'll bring the same physical mindset that those two other players have. I think there are measurables, but this kid is bigger and longer, which aids to playing linebacker at this level. He may have a few more things than those other two guys."

Pratt checks a lot of boxes. He's fast, physical, big, plays hard, wants to lead and called the defensive signals despite moving to linebacker just two years ago.