Bengals Sample Versatility With TE

"The M.O. of our team (at Washington) was to pound the rock and then play-action off of that," said Sample. "I definitely took pride in being able to be the focal point in that regard because we used our tight ends in a lot of different ways. I definitely took pride in opening holes for Myles (Gaskin) and our other running backs and I will definitely do whatever I can to help the team. That's what I was able to do at Washington for sure."

Sample was a four-year starter for the Huskies and caught a touchdown pass against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl last year. Like Jonah Williams, he exhibits the personality traits that the Bengals new coaching staff is seeking.

"There is certainly a character profile that we look for and both of these young men have that," said Callahan. "They're guys that love football. They're smart, they're tough, they're dependable, and they're the type of players that you want in your locker room and the type of players you want on your team."

"One of the most impressive guys that I've been around as far as his intelligence," said Casey. "I don't know if he wants to do this in the future but even as young as he is I could see him wanting to be a coach one day. Any question you asked him about the offense they ran at Washington he knew everything about it. He knew what everybody was doing and knew how to articulate it.

"I think the guys in our locker room are going to love him and he's going to fit into our group."

