Bengals Re-Sign Germaine Pratt

Pratt, who will be a fifth-year player in 2023, originally was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. He has played in 62 regular-season games (54 starts) for Cincinnati, and recorded 347 tackles (206 solos), with 1.5 sacks, three FFs, three FRs, 14 PDs and three INTs. Pratt has also started seven career postseason games and registered 49 tackles, four PDs and an INT.