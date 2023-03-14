Bengals Re-Sign Germaine Pratt

Mar 14, 2023 at 01:10 PM
LB Germaine Pratt re-signs with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, March 14 2023.

The Bengals today re-signed LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

Pratt, who will be a fifth-year player in 2023, originally was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. He has played in 62 regular-season games (54 starts) for Cincinnati, and recorded 347 tackles (206 solos), with 1.5 sacks, three FFs, three FRs, 14 PDs and three INTs. Pratt has also started seven career postseason games and registered 49 tackles, four PDs and an INT.

In 2022, Pratt set career highs in tackles (99), TFLs (six), PDs (10) and INTs (two). He has started each of his last 37 regular-season games played, dating back to the 2020 campaign.

Photos: Germaine Pratt | Best of 2022 Season

A collection of LB Germaine Pratt's highlights, celebrations, outfits, and more from the 2022 season

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (Aaron Doster via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals defeated the Bills 27-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
LB Germaine Pratt exits the plane in Buffalo as the players travel for round 2 of the 2022 season playoffs.
LB Germaine Pratt (right) tackles Ravens QB Tyler Huntley during the second quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
LB Germaine Pratt signals during the second quarter of the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 15 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals' Germaine Pratt (57) celebrates with Cam Taylor-Britt during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) takes the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)
LB Germaine Pratt before kickoff of Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday, January 2 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Head Coach Zac Taylor (left) and LB Germaine Pratt celebrate Pratt's interception in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) takes a defensive position during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Bengals defeated the Buccaneers 34-23. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
LB Germaine Pratt intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Buccaneers game in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, December 18 2022.
(Left to right) LB Keandre Jones, LB Germaine Pratt and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither pose for a picture during practice at Kettering Health Practice Field on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
LB Germaine Pratt waits for the snap during the Bengals-Panthers game in Week 9 of the 2022 season.
LB Germaine Pratt arrives at Paycor Stadium for Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 4 2022.
LB Germaine Pratt waits for the snap during the Week 6 Bengals-Saints game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. The Bengals defeated the Saints 30-26. (Logan Bowles via AP)
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, back, tackles Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert as he carries the ball during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)
DT B.J. Hill and LB Germaine Pratt(Right) greet each other before the Bengals take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season.
