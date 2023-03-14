Bengals Re-Sign Germaine Pratt

The Bengals today re-signed LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
Pratt, who will be a fifth-year player in 2023, originally was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. He has played in 62 regular-season games (54 starts) for Cincinnati, and recorded 347 tackles (206 solos), with 1.5 sacks, three FFs, three FRs, 14 PDs and three INTs. Pratt has also started seven career postseason games and registered 49 tackles, four PDs and an INT.
In 2022, Pratt set career highs in tackles (99), TFLs (six), PDs (10) and INTs (two). He has started each of his last 37 regular-season games played, dating back to the 2020 campaign.
A collection of LB Germaine Pratt's highlights, celebrations, outfits, and more from the 2022 season