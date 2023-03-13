Bengals Extend Germaine Pratt: "We're Close ... I Want To Win"

Pratt, who turns only 27 in May, was rated the NFL's fifth-best coverage linebacker last season by Pro Football Focus with an overall grade that had him tied for 20th among 104 linebackers. Known for his exhaustive film work and relentless football hunting, Pratt had a career-high 99 tackles, six of them for losses, and arguably had the biggest forced fumble and fumble recovery of the season in the Dec. 4 win over the Chiefs that began a run of seven straight games the Bengals came up with a fourth-quarter turnover. Two weeks later Pratt kept the streak going when he scraped Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's tipped pass off the Tampa Bay turf.

Although he had tweeted a few times hinting he'd like to play more on third down, Pratt worked a monstrous 76 percent of the plays in 2022 for a career-high 724 snaps.

But on Monday he said the third down issue isn't a big deal ("it will play out") and that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo sticking around for a fifth season is a factor in the extension.