Quick Hits: Bengals' Unsung Hero From Sunday Gets A Text; Defense Paints Red Zone; O-Line Outlook 

O-LINE STATUS:Taylor, whose four playoff wins give him more than Mike Vrabel and Matt LaFleur and as many as the man he faces in Buffalo Sunday (3 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in the Bills' Sean McDermott, knows No. 5 is tied to the health of his offensive line.

On Monday he declared left tackle Jonah Williams day-to-day with a dislocated kneecap that forced him out of the game late in the first half Sunday, lumping him with right guard Alex Cappa (ankle), inactive against the Ravens.

Williams is the third starting offensive linemen to leave a game injured in the last three weeks and they're looking at starting their third straight different offensive line if Jackson Carman replaces Williams in Buffalo.

Williams dislocated the other kneecap in Baltimore Oct. 9 and missed the last six snaps of the first half before returning to play the second half and not missing a game the rest of the year.

The second-year Carman, who played left tackle for national champion Clemson, played his first 28 snaps of NFL tackle Sunday after playing four snaps this year at guard following a rookie year he played 462 snaps inside before offensive line coach Frank Pollack replaced him with Hakeem Adeniji in last year's playoff run. Adeniji is now playing right tackle for La'el Collins, out for the year with a torn ACL.

"(Carman) has been working at tackle over the course of the season. Frank does a good job of repping all of those guys trying to get them all ready," Taylor said. "You can never predict which side you're going to be on and that's just part of life being a backup offensive lineman. And so he's done a good job of embracing that and being ready for his opportunity.

"I thought he did a nice job. Especially being thrust into there. He's got to practice both sides during the week. He's practiced a lot of guard this year as well. So I thought given the opportunity he had against a tough defensive line, I thought he handled it really well."

Right guard Max Scharping started for Cappa and made his third playoff start after playing just 23 snaps this season. Despite the shuffling, Taylor likes the experience of his potential new starters. Adeniji started all four postseason games last year and Carman rotated with him in the AFC title game.

"That's really no different than game to game in terms of matchups and who is across from us. You don't feel any different about it because that's something you're always taking into account," Taylor said. "Anytime we're calling a play on a hash or preparing for a guy that's an interior guy or an exterior guy, we always try to factor that into to give our guys the best opportunity.