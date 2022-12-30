Bengals-Bills: What's Old is New Again As Boomer And Kelly Pull For Burrow And Allen  

"(Burrow) is getting rid of it in less than three seconds. That tells you something about his decision-making … Those balls he threw to Irwin last week, what that tells me is the defense is trying to take away Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so let's go where the defense is taking me and I've got confidence in this kid to make plays for me. He's got confidence throwing the ball to everybody."

Kelly is just hoping the Bills get some decent conditions so they can travel and throw the ball around. Last week they played in nine degrees in Chicago and the week before that they played in snow in Buffalo. The fatal snowstorm that hit the city over Christmas delayed them a day getting back from Chicago.

"They've just been playing in terrible weather," Kelly says. "I haven't checked the forecast yet for Monday, but I just hope the conditions are better than what they have been."

The extended forecast for Monday in Cincinnati has it for temperatures in the mid-50s with a heavy chance of rain. Nowhere near what Esiason calls "a classic cold weather game," in the 1988 AFC title game the Bengals beat the Bills at old Riverfront Stadium. In 31 degrees amid wind up to 25 miles per hour, the Bengals kept Kelly on the sidelines for nearly 40 minutes with 50 rushing attempts for 175 yards.

"Physical. Nasty. There were a lot of words said on both sides," Esiason says.

And that was nothing like the game six weeks before that against the Bills at Riverfront when the Bengals won home-field advantage in 53 degrees with a deadly balance of 455 yards in a 35-21 victory Esiason completed 72 percent of throws averaging 9.5 yards.

"That was probably the best game we ever played," Esiason says.

But not the biggest win in Bengals history. Esiason says that came in last year's AFC title game in Kansas City.

And they know there isn't going to be nearly the same amount of running plays or hits in a far different game.

"Boomer can tell you about this," Kelly says, emphasizing the description of the ground. "The defense didn't just try to put the quarterback on the A-a-stroturf. They wanted to bury you under the A-a-stroturf. And under the A-a-stroturf was concrete. The way they protect the quarterbacks these days, I could have played a few more years."

Even when someone gets called for roughing Allen, Kelly shakes his head wondering how that can be roughing the quarterback. But he's also grateful.

"You also want your guy protected," Kelly says. "At this time of year, it comes down to how healthy your team is. That's why everybody doesn't want Josh to run."