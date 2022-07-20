Bengals Announce 2022 Ring of Honor Class

The Bengals today announced that OT Willie Anderson and WR Isaac Curtis will be added to the team's Ring of Honor in 2022. They join the team's inaugural Ring of Honor class inducted last season, which included QB Ken Anderson, team founder/head coach Paul Brown, OT Anthony Munoz and CB Ken Riley.

"These are two of our finest all-time players," said Bengals President Mike Brown. "Willie was as good a right offensive tackle as you could draw up. He had it all — strength, movement and attitude. Isaac had incredible speed along with great hands. This is evidence for how our fans felt about Isaac during his career. They knew he was special. The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor."

Anderson played from 1996-2007 and is regarded as the best right offensive tackle of his era. The four-time Pro Bowler played in 181 Bengals games, tied for eighth on the team's all-time list. Anderson blocked for HB Corey Dillon's two NFL-record setting games — an NFL rookie record 246 rushing yards vs. the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 (since broken), and an NFL record 278 rushing yards vs. the Denver Broncos in 2000 (since broken). He also helped set the club record for fewest sacks allowed twice, at 21 in 2005, and later again at 17 in '07.

"For us to be only the fifth and sixth guys to go in, and for me to go in with someone like Isaac Curtis — the first 'No. 85' — I'm pumped," Anderson said. "It's an honor."

Considered a game-changing wide receiver in his era, Curtis played from 1973-84 and still holds the team record for average yards per reception (17.07). The four-time Pro Bowler ranks third in team history in both career receiving yards (7101) and 100-yard games (20), as well as fourth in receiving touchdowns (53).

"I'm very honored to go in this early," said Curtis. "I had such a great relationship with the fans. They've always showed me their appreciation, and it made me feel so good. It's really a treat they voted me in."

Season Ticket Members selected Anderson and Curtis from a ballot that featured 15 individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise's history and tradition. For more information on these 15 nominees visit www.bengals.com/team/ring-of-honor/nominees.