Presented by

Familiar Bengals-Rams Stage Efficient Business Summit   

Aug 24, 2022 at 09:03 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Jalen Ramsey had a battle of the elite.
Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Jalen Ramsey had a battle of the elite.

The Bengals and Rams, the kissing cousins of the NFL, got together Wednesday for the first of two joint practices and the crispness and no-frills punctuality of the camp on the sweltering Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati showed why these teams ran so well last season and played each other in the Super Bowl.

The coaches should have been dressed business casual.

The offenses and defenses worked against each other on adjacent fields for about 90 minutes. While the Bengals' new No. 1 offensive line stood up with some give and take to the Rams' No. 1 defensive line that bedeviled the old one a few months ago, the Bengals defensive line again showed up stout like it did that day in SOFI. Meanwhile, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Rams head coach Sean McVay had the trains running on time with no smashups.

"Good work," everyone said and one coach added, "And there was no B.S."

Since Taylor worked under McVay, that would make sense with so many similar organizational philosophies. But the Bengals-Rams tie stretches past Taylor and McVay to a man standing on the sidelines in Rams gear looking to say hello to Bengals president Mike Brown.

When Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis hired Jay Gruden in 2011 as offensive coordinator, one of the first things Gruden tried to do is hire McVay away from Washington, where he had just turned 25 and was an offensive assistant, and make him the receivers coach.

But Washington didn't give him permission to go to the Bengals and made McVay tight ends coach while Gruden went with James Urban. Gruden knew McVay from his days with the Buccaneers and took him to the UFL.

"It worked out well for everybody because James was great," said Gruden, now a Rams consultant, of quarterback Lamar Jackson's current position coach in Baltimore.

"And if Washington had given (McVay) permission, history would have stayed the same. I would have hired him in Washington when I became head coach (2014), made him the youngest offensive coordinator ever and he would have left a few years later and won a Super Bowl."

Which is of course, what happened. It looks like Gruden knew what he had in McVay and McVay knew what he had in Taylor.

On Wednesday, it was all business.

McVay, who, like Taylor, appreciates a leader when he sees one, made sure he talked to Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III walking off the field. Since Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday, he's not practicing yet and McVay wanted to tell him how well he thought he was handling his contract situation.

"He gave me some love," Bates said. "He said he studied me before our game and he has a lot of respect for how I play the game and kind of player I am."

After asking McVay a question, it's a lot like listening to Taylor. Each man has turned a franchise coveting and nurturing locker room leaders.

"Every year is a new year," McVay said after the pleasantries. "I feel good about the player-leadership we have."

That's how Wednesday went. It was all quite professional and business-like.

On the next-to-last-play of the Bengals defensive series, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie knocked away a deep pass from the man that killed the Bengals on the last drive and now leers from the cover of the 2022 NFL Record and Fact Book as Super Bowl MVP.

Cooper Kupp said something like, "Sweet, Chido," or something like that after the play. They have the same agent and were workout partners before the draft, so they know each other. And Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford knows Awuzie after he picked him in the Super Bowl.

"We see it every day. We've got a few guys like that ourselves," Awuzie said. "It's a great measuring stick. (Kupp) walked back (to the huddle) and said he tried to show his hands late, but he didn't get me. Ja'Marr (Chase) does a really good on that, so he didn't get me."

The last time we saw Chase, the Bengals' record-breaking rookie wide receiver, and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, one of the very best, Chase was running past him on the last play of the Super Bowl as Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a bear hug.

On Wednesday, Chase was picking Ramsey's brain about his "catch," technique and we're not talking about those kinds of catches Chase does 120 times after practice. He's talking about the technique Ramsey uses to cover.

"He's the only guy I've seen do it," Chase said. "It's a rule now. They say he can do it.

"(Ramsey) plays eight-to-ten yards off. So if I do a go route or a double move, he's still at 10 and sits there on his body and I'll run into him. You're not going to call a penalty on either of us unless I intentionally run through him. I have to make him miss and (make him) hold me. The best thing I can do is push his (butt) off. Just keep trying to get open, keep fighting to do my job."

Chase is really impressed with how quickly Ramsey reads the quarterback and how he knows routes. "He's a hell of a player." He says he didn't line up much against Ramsey on Wednesday with Ramsey playing more slot as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

And Ramsey had a nice day, almost picking Burrow twice. But Chase got his licks in, too. He made a leaping one-handed catch on Ramsey on the sideline boxing him out.

"Again, a great throw by Joe," Chase said. "He's like the MJ (Michael Jordan) Affect. He helps people get better out there."

Chase also ran a solid out route against Ramsey in the two-minute drill in the final period of the day, where they settled for a 57-yard Evan McPherson field goal. That would have tied it in the last two-minute drill they ran against the Rams and we still may be playing the Super Bowl.

"We were trying to get into field-goal range, but we wanted to get more than that," said Chase, who says he has more work tomorrow.

"I still want to learn more about the catch technique."

It was business conference. Gruden recalled what he liked in McVay.

"He's got great positive energy and passion. That's a great combination for a coach," Gruden said. "Energy, passion and he gets along great with the players and has a great knowledge of the game. And he's got a great memory. Remembers everything."

How great? Gruden said McVay remembered more things about his Bengals offense than he did once he studied it when Gruden brought it to Washington.

"Eventually," Gruden said, "I let him talk to the quarterback because I would call everything in Cincinnati Bengal terminology."

These two teams go back away. And at least on Wednesday, Taylor and McVay had them speaking the same language.

"Good work," said Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Taking Training Camp Scrimmage "Like A Game,"; Burrow Sees The Future And It is This

It's not exactly a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, but when the Bengals scrimmage the Rams Wednesday on the Kettering Health Practice Fields it's not your typical joint session between NFL teams, either.

news

Jessie Bates III Returns And Says He's 'Absolutely' Ready To Play In The Opener

Free safety Jessie Bates III returned with his bountiful bag of postseason heroics to Paycor Stadium and on Wednesday met the press a few hours before the Bengals hosted a joint practice against the defending NFL champion Rams, the team he intercepted in the end zone during Super Bowl LVI.

news

Bengals Roster At A Glance: Crunch Time As Training Camp Dwindles

On Saturday (6 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium, the Bengals play the preseason finale against the Rams in what is truly a Super Bowl for the guys on the back of the roster. At the moment, the Bengals probably have about 57-59 names on their big board as they look to make the cut to 53.

news

Bengals Notebook: Safety Mike Thomas Leads Polishing of Special Teams; Clay Johnston Tries To Better 20 Tackles; Chrisman Wants To Hang

What to make of it all Sunday night at Met Life Stadium? The Bengals, who sat all their starters but long snapper Clark Harris, lost in the last 35 seconds to a Giants team that went with their starting quarterback Daniel Jones for three series and hung with many other starters on each side of the ball for much of the first half.

news

Quick Hits: Evans Learns Lesson For 73-Yard KR; S Mike Thomas Has Giant Play In Bengals Return; Dax Hill Playing Like A Vet

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ Bengals running back Chris Evans didn't rest on the laurels of his 41-yard kick return in the preseason opener and with the soundtrack of special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons burning his ears he went even longer with a 73-yarder Sunday night against the Giants in a 25-22 preseason loss at MetLife Stadium.

news

Pre-Game Notebook: Munoz Seeks Striped Company In Hall; Big Night For Bengals O-Line With Return Of D'Ante Smith

JERSEY CITY, N.J. _ Anthony Munoz, the lone Bengal in Canton, agrees with a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first-ballot election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame next summer:

news

Small-Town Cordell Volson Gets Shot In Big Apple In Pursuit Of Bengals LG Job

A few vignettes along the Bengals offensive line heading into Sunday's preseason game (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Giants in New York. They all revolve around rookie left guard Cordell Volson, the small-town kid getting his first NFL start in the city that never sleeps.

news

Training Camp Report: Feat Of Clay In Past As Johnston Bids For Bengals Roster; A Peak At Lineup Vs. Giants

Last year in the playoffs, Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston took down a king. Now this year in the preseason he's simply trying to get back over the moat into the kingdom.

news

Training Camp Report: NFL's Best Slot Players Bearing Bengals Camp

File this one under the dog-eared football cliché of "Some days the bear gets you and some days you get the bear," as Bengals training camp steamed on Thursday at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. You have to expect it in a camp featuring a bear of a matchup pitting the NFL's best slot receiver in Tyler Boyd against the league's best slot cornerback in Mike Hilton.

news

Training Camp Report: You Still Can't Zero Joe Burrow

Even if he's 22 days out of an appendectomy and in his first 11-on-11 action since Super Bowl night, you still can't Zero Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

news

Joe Burrow Looks To Pull More Weight As He Begins Training Camp Team Drills

As Joe Burrow prepared to participate in Wednesday's 11-on-11 team drills for the first time since he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl back in February, he also met the press for the first time this training camp.

Advertising