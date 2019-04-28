Bengals Officially Become Taylor's Team

But it was Sample that had the grades, not to mention Taylor's eye. After the pick Taylor heard from enough people calling him names that he knew Sample wasn't going to be around very long.

"I don't think we would have gotten him in the third round. The more you watch the tape on him, he is a physical, does-it-the-way-you-want-it player," Taylor said. "You look at his passing stats and say, 'What's up with that?' But he does what you need him to do on first and second down in the passing game. It's hard to find tight ends that are that physical and hard-nosed in the run game right now. He's 255 and he doesn't look it, so that's usually a good sign when a guy walks in and is 255 and you might think he's 235. He's got a lot of power and grit … Drew fits what we do. When he's there and you really like him, you've got to go get him. We're really excited about that pick."

But the receivers aren't going anywhere, although you would think with Taylor observing the top three tight ends (Tyler Eifert, C.J. Uzomah, Sample) all have a little something different, he and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will find a way to use plenty of double tight end formations.

"It doesn't change what our approach will be on game day," Taylor said of the way the draft broke. "It just changed what was available for our needs and what can help us. I'm really encouraged by the receiver group that we have. Two of our guys (A.J. Green and John Ross) were injured and didn't get to participate this week, but I'm really encouraged by the depth of that room. We can go into that season with some good weapons at the receiver position, so we felt like we had to add bodies elsewhere … The value everywhere we were picking mattered more. There were good players at the positions we were selecting that fit us."

The idea to get as many potential starters as possible in a meaty third and fourth rounds drove the wild fourth with two historic trade-ups. The seed to trade up to draft North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley had been sown a month ago after his visit to PBS. He was smart enough, accurate enough and big enough that the Bengals thought if he dropped to the last day, he was the one quarterback for whom they'd take a run. (That was the other pick where Taylor got some nasty texts after whisking Finley out of the round.) With a fresh look at the board and plenty of ammunition on Saturday morning, they went up top. Then they did it again at the bottom of the round after deeming Jordan was the last of the potential starting offensive linemen available.

And if this draft proved anything else, it's how valuable they covet character on the offensive line. You only have to look at how the line for Taylor's Rams of last season carried everyone to the Super Bowl. It also shows you how much they value offensive line coach Jim Turner's counsel. They also took his recommendation on Williams, the running back he worked with last season at A&M. You could also check the undersized box on Williams (5-9, 200), but the kid runs like an offensive lineman and doesn't mind taking on tacklers.

It also shows how much Turner respects his center, Billy Price. Price was Jordan's linemate at Ohio State and Price recommended him when Turner did his due diligence scouting Jordan. With Price, last year's No. 1, teaming up with two more "1" character rookies in Jonah Williams and Jordan, Price's replacement in Columbus, you see a pattern.