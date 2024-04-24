Bengals Mock Draft 2024 Roundup 11.0

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
OL Troy Fautanu
"Fautanu is expected to be gone in the first 15 picks, but so are four other offensive linemen even though I'm not sure it's that realistic for it to happen. If one of them slips, the Bengals are poised to take advantage here and grab someone who can immediately step in at right tackle."
OT JC Latham
"Trent Brown is on a one-year deal in Cincy and you can never have enough offensive linemen to protect your investment in Joe Burrow."
"The type of tackle they're trying to build around looks just like JC Latham, [whose] size, strength, arms and power would fit perfectly on one of the bigger lines in the NFL."
"This might be the ideal fit for Cincinnati's needs. Latham has youth and size, two things the Bengals typically love, and they can crosstrain him at right tackle and guard if they want."
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
"Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size, speed and ball skills to thrive as a WR3 playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins."
DL Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois
"Newton, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, wins with a similar combination of burst, active hands and motor that helped longtime Bengals star Geno Atkins earn eight Pro Bowl nods."
"The Bengals have played this offseason well and can now sit back and let the draft fall to them as it may. They should land a top player on either side of the trenches — and may even see Brock Bowers fall to them. Here, they get great value with Johnny Newton, who earned an 84.0 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023, despite being limited by an injury."
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
"You couldn't ask for a better fit with Murphy, who was the second-highest-graded interior defender (91.1) in college football last year. Murphy, given his strength and explosiveness off the line, brings more of a pass-rushing presence than most interior defender prospects."
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
"Both Trent and Orlando Brown Jr. have 35-plus-inch arms, making Fuaga, like a lot of the tackles in this class, a player to be kicked inside unless he shows an uncanny wherewithal during the early days of camp ..."
