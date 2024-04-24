 Skip to main content
Bengals Mock Draft 2024 Roundup 11.0

Apr 24, 2024 at 02:57 PM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu reacts after a touchdown by running back Dillon Johnson against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OL Troy Fautanu

CBS Sports - R.J. White

"Fautanu is expected to be gone in the first 15 picks, but so are four other offensive linemen even though I'm not sure it's that realistic for it to happen. If one of them slips, the Bengals are poised to take advantage here and grab someone who can immediately step in at right tackle."

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT JC Latham

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson

"Trent Brown is on a one-year deal in Cincy and you can never have enough offensive linemen to protect your investment in Joe Burrow."

Cincinnati Enquirer via Yahoo Sports - Charlie Goldsmith

"The type of tackle they're trying to build around looks just like JC Latham, [whose] size, strength, arms and power would fit perfectly on one of the bigger lines in the NFL."

NFL Network - Eric Edholm

"This might be the ideal fit for Cincinnati's needs. Latham has youth and size, two things the Bengals typically love, and they can crosstrain him at right tackle and guard if they want."

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) stretches to break the plane of the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks

"Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size, speed and ball skills to thrive as a WR3 playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins."

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

DL Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois

FOX Sports - Rob Rang

"Newton, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, wins with a similar combination of burst, active hands and motor that helped longtime Bengals star Geno Atkins earn eight Pro Bowl nods."

Pro Football Focus - Gordon McGuinness

"The Bengals have played this offseason well and can now sit back and let the draft fall to them as it may. They should land a top player on either side of the trenches — and may even see Brock Bowers fall to them. Here, they get great value with Johnny Newton, who earned an 84.0 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023, despite being limited by an injury."

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

Pro Football Focus

"You couldn't ask for a better fit with Murphy, who was the second-highest-graded interior defender (91.1) in college football last year. Murphy, given his strength and explosiveness off the line, brings more of a pass-rushing presence than most interior defender prospects."

FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

SI.com - Conor Orr

"Both Trent and Orlando Brown Jr. have 35-plus-inch arms, making Fuaga, like a lot of the tackles in this class, a player to be kicked inside unless he shows an uncanny wherewithal during the early days of camp ..."

2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals source of news, interviews, photos and more at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More

