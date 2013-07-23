Presented by

Bengals look to locker room

Jul 23, 2013 at 05:36 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

green130120_645.jpg

A.J. Green

Updated: 5:20 p.m.

Head coach Marvin Lewis's fashion statement in his 11th trip down the runway says on a black T-shirt in orange letters: "SUCCESS A lot of little things done well."

One thing the Bengals have done well in going to back-to-back postseason berths is building a solid locker room while steering away from questionable characters. That's been no small thing and on Tuesday, Bengals president Mike Brown said it is one of the reasons he has given his blessings to the intrusive cameras of the HBO series Hard Knocks.

"We want them to see our people," Brown said before the team's annual training camp luncheon at Paul Brown Stadium. "These are good people, people that they should be proud to have represent them, to be the team from their city. That's what we have and I want the public to know it."

Tuesday's luncheon capped one of the most optimistic offseasons in recent Bengals history. While Brown talked about the character of the roster, Lewis talked about its composition and how he's excited about the mix of new veterans, young veterans, and the catchy rookie class as a slew of NFL pundits pick the Bengals to be a 2013 power.

Plus, the same coordinators that have led the Bengals to a 19-13 record the past two seasons are back despite defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden undergoing interviews for head coaching jobs.

"It's great to have the continuity of the coaching staff. Particularly from the framework of the players because of the emotional parts of going through the ups and downs and the grinds of the season," Lewis said. "They know what to expect from those guys and those guys know what to expect from two-thirds of the roster. I think that's a good thing because you don't have to go through the process of restart, rechange."

The Bengals are upbeat, in large part, because they followed their offseason blueprint to the lines and letters. They wanted to sign most of their free agents, and during a rapid-fire March and April they reeled in a combination of 17 of their own UFAs, franchise players, restricted and exclusive right free agents that dropped about $40 million in 2013 salary cap numbers.

By the time left end Carlos Dunlap signed a five-year, $40 million extension last week, the Bengals had about $6 million under this year's cap. Since the average they spend each year on replacing injured players is about $5 million, they have about $1 million in dead money, and $1 million ready for the practice squad, the Bengals are looking right at or maybe even over the $123 million cap after keeping their own.

In addition to keeping the home fires burning Lewis really liked two guys the club went out and got from other clubs in perennial Pro Bowler James Harrison on defense and West Coast offense veteran tight end Alex Smith.

"We wanted to find one impact guy and we were able to get James Harrison," Lewis said. "I think another guy that we acquired that is going to be a help, whether he helps in competitiveness, whether he helps by making the 53, making us better on Sundays is Alex Smith on offense. He has really done a nice job. We watched him, coached against him."

Brown doesn't meet the media often but his session Tuesday is an annual rite and he offered a remarkable self-examination of the character issue that has plagued the perception of his franchise even though it has been a positive lately.

It has been six years since the Bengals ended a skein of 10 different players arrested 14 times from December 2005 to January 2007, but the stigma remains even though the Bengals have recycled through and been to the playoffs three of the last four years with a different cast.

"Over the years we dug ourselves into a hole, and I'm probably the one who did it," Brown admitted. "We would bring in guys and work with them. Sometimes they came around, sometimes they didn't. Yet, I think we did the right thing. Certainly it was good for them. We gave them opportunity when some of them didn't have opportunity and a lot of them proved that they deserved that opportunity.

"But in the process of doing that over the years we became branded as something of a club that had too many guys that didn't toe the line. I don't think that was ever really true but we did have a couple of spectacular cases."

Brown alluded to fullback Stanley Wilson's drug relapse the night before Super Bowl XXIII 24 years ago, but the cyberspace scrutiny in the middle of the last decade supplied the brand. He says a few years ago that he decided to try and put an end to the character question by staying away from players that had questionable characters.

(Last month he offered Exhibit A in former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez to Alex Marvez of Fox.)

Brown said he has taken a page out of his father's book as he recalled how Paul Brown was basically a zero-tolerance guy.

"I have drawn it at different places and I had different rationales," Brown said of the line. "The old rationale was, 'Let us step in here. We can help. We can make it better for this guy and, who knows, maybe he'll make us a better team?' Well, that had repercussions. Sometimes it didn't work out and they went sideways and we were stigmatized.

"In later years I've gone back to the way my dad did it. If you crossed a line on him and your can is out the door before you could count to 10. Boom. What we're doing now, and what we've been doing for a few years, is try to sign on guys who are solid people. We may have to worry about things and we may have to worry about how they play but we're not going to have to worry so much about how they are off the field."

The Bengals released safety Robert Sands after he was arrested for assault and domestic violence while on injured reserve this past Jan. 4. Two weeks later right tackle Andre Smith was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on to a plane, but the case was dismissed. Cornerback Adam Jones, signed by the Bengals in 2010 after he was suspended for a season for several legal problems, has an assault charge against him in a case he says he was assaulted last month.

On Tuesday, Brown didn't exonerate Jones but he defended him.

"I'll say this about Adam; it's uncertain what's going to transpire with him. You don't know and I don't know. I can tell you that in the house, when he's here, he shows up on time, he works hard, he's focused on his job and the people enjoy working with him," Brown said. "Now, as to what happened out of school, I guess that will play out. But don't prejudge him."

Brown has perceptions, too. This is the one he has of Jones:

"When I think of Adam Jones, the picture that's in my mind, it's not of a guy running back a punt or a guy making a play on a pass," Brown said. "The picture that's in my mind is a guy standing where you're standing holding a little baby, his baby, and trying to make a life for him and his family. That's the guy I see. But we'll find out how this is going to turn out. It's up to the court and it's up to the league office. It's out of our hands."

Brown recalled how he wanted to give Wilson a second shot back in the late '80s. At that point, "I was doing more running things and my dad was like I am now, a little older, and let me do things." Paul Brown told him he wouldn't do it, but it was Mike's call.

"And maybe it wasn't all together the best thing, and I did a few more, but I don't regret some of them," Brown said. "Some of them I do. The thing I do regret is how it came to make us, or put on us an image that I don't think was ever anything but a very small part of what we were and sometimes not a part at all. But if you want to blame somebody for it, blame me."

But then he would also have to be praised for a locker room that now includes, among others, wide receiver A.J. Green, quarterback Andy Dalton, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

"We have made a conscience effort to draft and bring in guys that we think are well-behaving people, good people, and I think with Dalton and Green as examples, with Whitworth as an example, we have lots of others that this is how we want to be perceived," Brown said.

"In recent years I've tried to go the other way. I've just thought it's too heavy a price to pay and we were going to go back to square one and bring in here guys that were sound people. We'd brought in sound people before, it's just that on occasions we made exceptions. Now we're not making exceptions."

Without exception, the optimism is feeding off that locker room. Lewis is banking on the character overcoming last season's sudden, bitter end when a 7-1 closing rally got negated in the Wild Card loss in Houston.

"It was a game we felt we were prepared to win and didn't win it. We got our wings clipped a little bit. Through this offseason we've done a great job of coming back with that kind of attitude," Lewis said. "It's important that we know we have to do the work to get back. Nothing is given to us. Nothing is assumed. We've got some unfinished business and some unfinished work. Why we do this is to be world champions. We've got a talented football team and a great opportunity that goes along with that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow Keeps Working Even When Bengals Practice Stops

Even as the Bengals and Rams left the field after their chaotic and abrupt end to their joint practices Thursday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never left where the ball was spotted for the last time and stayed on the field to get his work in.

news

Quick Hits: Bengals' Punting Competition Headed To Training Camp Wire; Bates Passes It Forward; The Unique Sound Of Money Mac

There seems to be a hold on the Bengals punting competition between franchise all-timer Kevin Huber and first-year challenger Drue Chrisman. But not really.

news

Training Camp Report: Rams See Bengals Stingy Defense Again; Hurst Boosting Burrow's Options

The old preseason dress rehearsal used to be the third preseason game. But since there are only three of them now and the last one is Saturday (6 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium, then this week's two practices against the Rams are when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is rolling out his first teams.

news

Familiar Bengals-Rams Stage Efficient Business Summit

The Bengals and Rams, the kissing cousins of the NFL, got together Wednesday for the first of two joint practices and the crispness and no-frills punctuality of the camp on the sweltering Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati showed why these teams ran so well last season and played each other in the Super Bowl. The coaches should have been dressed business casual because Zac Taylor and Sean McVay ran it like a conference.

news

Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Taking Training Camp Scrimmage "Like A Game,"; Burrow Sees The Future And It is This

It's not exactly a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, but when the Bengals scrimmage the Rams Wednesday on the Kettering Health Practice Fields it's not your typical joint session between NFL teams, either.

news

Jessie Bates III Returns And Says He's 'Absolutely' Ready To Play In The Opener

Free safety Jessie Bates III returned with his bountiful bag of postseason heroics to Paycor Stadium and on Wednesday met the press a few hours before the Bengals hosted a joint practice against the defending NFL champion Rams, the team he intercepted in the end zone during Super Bowl LVI.

news

Bengals Roster At A Glance: Crunch Time As Training Camp Dwindles

On Saturday (6 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium, the Bengals play the preseason finale against the Rams in what is truly a Super Bowl for the guys on the back of the roster. At the moment, the Bengals probably have about 57-59 names on their big board as they look to make the cut to 53.

news

Bengals Notebook: Safety Mike Thomas Leads Polishing of Special Teams; Clay Johnston Tries To Better 20 Tackles; Chrisman Wants To Hang

What to make of it all Sunday night at Met Life Stadium? The Bengals, who sat all their starters but long snapper Clark Harris, lost in the last 35 seconds to a Giants team that went with their starting quarterback Daniel Jones for three series and hung with many other starters on each side of the ball for much of the first half.

news

Quick Hits: Evans Learns Lesson For 73-Yard KR; S Mike Thomas Has Giant Play In Bengals Return; Dax Hill Playing Like A Vet

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ Bengals running back Chris Evans didn't rest on the laurels of his 41-yard kick return in the preseason opener and with the soundtrack of special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons burning his ears he went even longer with a 73-yarder Sunday night against the Giants in a 25-22 preseason loss at MetLife Stadium.

news

Small-Town Cordell Volson Gets Shot In Big Apple In Pursuit Of Bengals LG Job

A few vignettes along the Bengals offensive line heading into Sunday's preseason game (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Giants in New York. They all revolve around rookie left guard Cordell Volson, the small-town kid getting his first NFL start in the city that never sleeps.

news

Training Camp Report: Feat Of Clay In Past As Johnston Bids For Bengals Roster; A Peak At Lineup Vs. Giants

Last year in the playoffs, Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston took down a king. Now this year in the preseason he's simply trying to get back over the moat into the kingdom.

news

Training Camp Report: NFL's Best Slot Players Bearing Bengals Camp

File this one under the dog-eared football cliché of "Some days the bear gets you and some days you get the bear," as Bengals training camp steamed on Thursday at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. You have to expect it in a camp featuring a bear of a matchup pitting the NFL's best slot receiver in Tyler Boyd against the league's best slot cornerback in Mike Hilton.

Advertising