Bengals Complete Hat Trick In Third With Speedy LB Pratt

Coming into the draft seeking to upgrade their offensive line, tight ends and linebackers, the Bengals completed the hat trick in Friday night's third round when they selected North Carolina State middle linebacker Germaine Pratt.
The 6-2, 240-pound Pratt, a transplanted safety, was so impressive in his one year starting as a linebacker that he climbed draft rankings meshing thumper size with a blistering 4.53-second 40-yard dash. The gurus say he can play inside and outside and he'll be groomed to start with solid coverage from his college days.
"At his best as a run and chase linebacker with sideline to sideline range," says Ourlads Scouting Services. "Adept at playing high/low routes. Sudden reactions on the throw with good production getting to balls and limiting short pass gains. Has the speed to cover tight ends and backs on extended routes."
