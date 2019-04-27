Bengals Complete Hat Trick In Third With Speedy LB Pratt

Apr 26, 2019 at 10:56 PM
Geoff Hobson
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

181002-Pratt-Germaine_tackle (AP)
Gerry Broome/AP Photos
North Carolina State's Germaine Pratt (3) tackles Boston College's Ben Glines (19) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Coming into the draft seeking to upgrade their offensive line, tight ends and linebackers, the Bengals completed the hat trick in Friday night's third round when they selected North Carolina State middle linebacker Germaine Pratt.

The 6-2, 240-pound Pratt, a transplanted safety, was so impressive in his one year starting as a linebacker that he climbed draft rankings meshing thumper size with a blistering 4.53-second 40-yard dash. The gurus say he can play inside and outside and he'll be groomed to start with solid coverage from his college days.

"At his best as a run and chase linebacker with sideline to sideline range," says Ourlads Scouting Services. "Adept at playing high/low routes. Sudden reactions on the throw with good production getting to balls and limiting short pass gains. Has the speed to cover tight ends and backs on extended routes."

North Carolina State's Nick McCloud (21) and Stephen Louis (12) congratulate Germaine Pratt (3) following Pratt's touchdown against Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. North Carolina State won 39-25. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt (3) attempts to tackle Louisville running back Hassan Hall (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
North Carolina State's Germaine Pratt (3) celebrates with head coach Dave Doeren after Pratt recovered a block punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
