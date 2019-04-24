Bengals News

Bengals Booth Podcast: You're The One I Want

Apr 24, 2019 at 09:38 AM
by Dan Hoard & Michael LaPlaca

In the latest edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham preview the 2019 NFL Draft.

The duo predict the team's first three picks and look at the possibilities of a draft day trade.

Some of the highlights include:

  • 3:13 – Lapham gives his grades on the top quarterbacks in the class.
  • 8:03 – Hoard and Lapham review the two Devin's, Bush and White, at the linebacker position.
  • 16:26 – Reviewing the potential first round tackles that could fall to the Bengals.
  • 24:38 – Lapham makes his first round pick if he were the Bengals.
  • 30:40 – Hoard gives his first round selection if he were the Bengals.
  • 34:55 – Dream scenario for a draft day trade.
  • 38:56 – The Bengals thinking process for the quarterback position.
  • 41:40 – The duo predict the team's second round selection.
  • 50:35 – Hoard and Lapham forecast the team's third round selection.
  • 54:17 – How the coaching change impacts the team's 2019 draft.

The Bengals will have 11 selections when the draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. The draft, which is being held for the first time in Nashville, Tenn., continues Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (noon) on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

