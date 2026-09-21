Bengals' 2-0 Formula Whipping Up Feel-Good Nostalgia

For the second straight week, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, after another sack and two other tackles for loss, found himself explaining that Lawrence's influence can't be felt on a stat sheet. The scribes wanted to know just how Lawrence makes a difference. They were looking at him. Allen has two sacks after having 3.5 all last year in Minnesota.

Lawrence set the second-half tone on the first snap when he backed the O-line into Stroud for an incompletion, and he signaled the beginning of the end when he worked a stunt with edge Boye Mafe and had Stroud by the waist when he was called for intentional grounding with 10:50 left.

But it was that fourth-and-two-inches stop on the Texans 18 in a scoreless second-quarter game that, Allen agreed, shifted the game.

"I didn't see it. I heard it," Allen said. "It was loud."

Loud enough to serve as a wake-up call for the rest of the loop?

When will they start talking about this defense after they beat the three-time playoff Texans at their own game of a bullying top-five defense and big play offense?

Suddenly, the Bengals defense is third in rushing and eighth in scoring in those two smashmouth AFC North categories. With the best safety play since '21 (and '22 with Jordan Battle and Bryan Cook combining for 12 tackles), the Bengals stoned the Texans backs for 18 yards on 14 carries, allowing defensive coordinator Al Golden to unbutton his shirt on several zero blitzes that computed to a staggering 43% pressure rate.

It all went back to Lawrence's fourth-and-one stop. No shade on the center. No angles. No game.

"Head up. Ran straight," said Lawrence, which is exactly where he is taking this defense.

"Just the care we have for each other," Lawrence said. "We encourage each other a lot. We've got a lot of leaders on the defense. We talk all game about situations when we are in the game. It's hard to beat that when your mind is there all game.

"The last game, (the Texans) ran it 30-something times. We wanted to out-physical them and play hard in the run game."

Just like he did in '09, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons made sure his specialists matched the ebb-and-flow of a blue-collar game. Back then, he had the franchise's most accurate kicker in Shayne Graham and a rookie soon to be the club's all-time punter in Kevin Huber.

He got an '09 game in '26. Punter Ryan Rehkow drilled four punts inside the 20 and kicker Evan McPherson upped his percentage to near 70% from 50 yards and beyond with bullets from 51 and 57.

"We were at 57 and a half," McPherson said with a smile. "If I were an offense, I wouldn't want to play our defense right now. We feel like if we pin them inside the 30, we're going to stop them."

The Bengals led, 17-6, with 12:16 left in the game and when a miss from 57.5 would have let the Texans back in, head coach Zac Taylor and everybody else had no qualms about rolling Money Mac to the bank.

"That was our line going in," McPherson said. "At the 40."

That was 18 straight, three shy of Graham's club record.