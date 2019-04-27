5 Fun Facts About Drew Sample

The Bengals continue to add to the offensive side of the ball after selecting Washington tight end Drew Sample in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Here are five fun facts about the Bengals' newest tight end.
1. Together Again – Bengals wide receiver John Ross and Sample were teammates during the 2015 and 2016 seasons at Washington. Sample also played with kicker Tristan Vizcano, who signed with the Bengals earlier this year.
2. Steady and Smart - Sample, a steady blocking tight end, had 25 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns as a senior in 2018. He is also a three-time Academic All-Pac-12 selection.
3. Team First Guy - Coach Zac Taylor's motto of "It's About Us" is an ideal fit with the selection of Sample. Sample was the unsung hero of the Husky offense last season playing more snaps than any other skill position player and providing a safety blanket as a receiver and a fantastic option blocking in the run game.
4. The Next Level – The Huskies have sent 20 tight ends to the NFL — and now five in the past six years. Some the recognizable names include include Will Dissly, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Ernie Conwell, Mark Bruener and Jerramy Stevens. Sample however becomes the most highly drafted UW tight end since Seferian-Jenkins was taken in the 2nd round 38th overall in 2014.
5. Marital Bliss – One great off-the-field fact. Sample got married to Angelina Danylyuk of Puyallup on July 22, 2018 in Woodinville, Wash. Sample met Angelina, a student at Seattle Pacific, five years ago. They decided to get married in summer, before Sample's final season at UW.
View the best photos of Drew Sample, the Bengals second round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.