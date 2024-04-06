2024 Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

"I watched Johnny Newton play his entire college career because I'm one of maybe 10 people who actively watch Illinois football games on Saturdays regardless of their opponent. In that time, I saw Newton dominate games -- not opposing linemen, games -- from the defensive tackle position far more often than I've seen any other tackle not named Aaron Donald or Jalen Carter do at the college level."

"With Newton, they get some more much-needed interior pass-rush ability to pair with B.J. Hill. The loss of DJ Reader is dramatic, but if Sheldon Rankins and a veteran nose tackle can stand up against the run, the entire pass-rush off the edges will be much better due to Newton's ability."