2024 Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
DL Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois
"I watched Johnny Newton play his entire college career because I'm one of maybe 10 people who actively watch Illinois football games on Saturdays regardless of their opponent. In that time, I saw Newton dominate games -- not opposing linemen, games -- from the defensive tackle position far more often than I've seen any other tackle not named Aaron Donald or Jalen Carter do at the college level."
"With Newton, they get some more much-needed interior pass-rush ability to pair with B.J. Hill. The loss of DJ Reader is dramatic, but if Sheldon Rankins and a veteran nose tackle can stand up against the run, the entire pass-rush off the edges will be much better due to Newton's ability."
"Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton is one of the top defensive prospects in this class. However, with the 2024 NFL Draft loaded with talent at premium positions, he could fall to later in the first round than his talent would otherwise suggest. Newton is a physically and athletically imposing presence through the middle, where he is a violent, instant playmaker using his thunderous power and energy to impact the pocket."
OT JC Latham, Alabama
"Latham's slide ends with the perfect landing spot. The Bengals have signed Trent Brown to play right tackle across from Orlando Brown ... Latham is a plug-and-play starter who would give the Bengals elite depth with either Brown going to the bench."
"Protecting Joe Burrow should always be top of mind for Cincinnati. The behemoth right tackle fits the bill."
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
"I think Cincinnati goes for Murphy after losing D.J. Reader. The 6-0 1/2, 297-pound Murphy didn't receive as much hype as his much larger Texas linemate T'Vondre Sweat, the Big 12 defensive player of the year, but opposing coaches say Murphy gave them more headaches. Murphy had 8.5 TFLs and five sacks in 2023, then showed off his freaky athleticism at the combine, running a 4.87 40 with a 33-inch vertical jump."
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
"... Fuaga is a long-term option at left tackle and can be a building block on the inside."
"But Fuaga screams Bengals and Frank Pollack. Beyond his size — 6-6, 324 pounds — he brings pure nastiness and finish to his game. For 2024, he could offer positional flex to guard if injuries required it, but he could then lock into right tackle for the duration of his rookie contract. He wouldn't have to play immediately with Trent Brown in the fold, but supporting Joe Burrow will always carry the day, and Fuaga falling would be enough to turn the team away from Murphy."
OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
"The talented Fautanu offers the versatility to compete with free-agent addition Trent Brown for the right tackle spot or immediately start at left guard, if that is what the Bengals require of him. Either way, he upgrades Cincy's pass protection."
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
"...The Bengals take the best player available here, adding an elite weapon to the mix for Joe Burrow as Bowers helps round out an already quality Cincinnati passing game."
