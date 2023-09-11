Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After the Bengals-Browns Game in Week 1 of the 2023 Season

What happened with the offense today?

"We just didn't play well enough. [We] Didn't handle the field position or the conditions well enough in the first half. I thought our defense gave us a winning performance. We just have to be better on offense and special teams."

With the conditions, was it just that the ball was slick?

"It was tough for both teams. That's not just us. So then it comes into managing those conditions and doing a great job running the ball, which I was pleased for the most part with what we did in the run game. Then special teams and field position. I think that they did a better job handling that than we did today. I have to give credit to them there."

What did you see from (QB) Joe (Burrow)?

"I saw some good things from Joe. That's a really tough defense. Again, it's a real challenge when the passing game is going to be like that with those conditions, especially the first half. I thought we settled down. We just weren't good enough overall on third down. Two of fifteen, three of fifteen, whatever it is. That's not winning. You're not able to extend your drives that way and keep your defense off the field. That's really what it boiled down to."

How frustrating were some of the miscommunications and pre-snap things?

"There was one time I was late getting the play call in, so we had an illegal shift because we had too many guys moving because the play clock was down. That one's on the play caller. There was another one we had an illegal formation. We were just hugged a little bit too tight and that thing sometimes can go both ways. It is what it is. They clearly communicated why it was. Those are the two that really come to mind for me there."

Do you think the time Burrow missed had an impact on today?

"I don't really think so. I think early on it was immediately a different game than we've had to play in a long, long time with the rain. I only say that because of how it effects both quarterbacks in the game."

How much was Burrow's calf an issue today?

"You'd have to ask him."

What did you see on the (Browns QB Deshaun) Watson draw run right before halftime?

"It was a good check or good call – however they had it. It was a good call against the look we had. We were being aggressive which I like. I liked the call we ran and again, their player's on scholarship too and they did a nice job executing."

With the way the weather and the way the offense was going did the touchdown right before halftime feel huge or did it feel like the offense was going to click in the second half?

"We felt like the offense was going to click. Obviously we don't want to give up a touchdown there. We felt like we had two good drives to start the second half. We went down and kicked a field goal on the first one and then got the turnover, went down and missed a field goal I think on the second one. It felt like we were in a better groove and had some more momentum. Again, the third downs is really what did us in overall in the game."

Was the weather what limited the full scope of the offense?

"There's no question, but again, that's both teams there. Then it becomes a different game where you just have to do a great job managing the field position, winning the kicking game, doing a great job managing the run game, and we all contribute to that and need to be better."

Was there any consideration to going fourth down and one in the first half?