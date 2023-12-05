Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After The Bengals-Jagaurs Game

ZAC TAYLOR: You know, yeah, you don't want to lose games like that, but sometimes -- and I think I've

mentioned this before, there is a silver lining there. It puts a real spotlight on the character in the locker

room. No one pointed fingers, and there is plenty of opportunity to. Offense to defense, defense to

offense, whatever you wanted to do, it could've been done. Players coaches, those guys stuck together

and kept believing. Just put in their best week of work. As a head coach that gets a chance to watch that

firsthand it really made me proud, made me confident. The team did not have false confidence coming

into this game. We have real players in this locker room. Even though we lost one of our best players,

there is confidence other guys are going to step up and help us win a lot of games down the stretch. So,

yeah three games stinks to lose. We told our team we had a chance to flip that narrative and we got to be in the process of that. One game doesn't do that. But I'm excited to go back to work with the short

week this week and get these guys ready for Indy