O-Line Frat Exults As Willie Anderson Called To Bengals Ring Of Honor

Anderson has recalled how Munoz's career and counsel set the bar Hall-of-Fame high and how Walter's generous mentoring helped him shepherd the offensive linemen that came after him. Walter, the right tackle for the 1988 AFC champions, was 33 and at the end when the 21-year-old Anderson arrived with the tenth pick in the 1996 draft.

"I knew when he came in the writing was on the wall for me and I knew that it was time for me to become a mentor," Walter said Wednesday. "When I came in, I looked up to Anthony and learned from him. Willie was eager to learn. He wanted to learn. He asked questions. 'How do you study?' He took it and went his way with it and was very, very successful. I've always been appreciative of what he's said about me. But he was the guy playing. He put it into action.

"He was a great player, good study and easy to work with. We got along. He would listen. He wasn't one of those prima donnas. When he came off the field, I would tell him what I saw and he listened."

Anderson made sure he mentored rookies, too, such as Levi Jones in 2002, Stacy Andrews in 2004 and Whitworth in 2006. He still does at his Atlanta-based O-line school, where 15 of his students last year received college scholarships.

On Wednesday, Anderson reflected how he got into coaching kids when he steered son Jair to a Georgia Tech scholarship without ever playing a snap of wide receiver and learned the position by You Tube watching Chad Ocho Cinco and Terrell Owens.

This was also the same guy who prayed Oprah Winfrey or Michael Jordan would journey to his hometown of Mobile, Ala., and tell him how to make it.

"I coach guys in the pros, but my heart's in high school kids who started with nothing. Came to us with nothing," Anderson said. "We had them recruited and trained. My goal is for those kids to finish college and that there are 15 families that don't have to worry about being in debt because they came to our academy."

Whitworth saw all of that as soon as he came to Cincinnati out of LSU.