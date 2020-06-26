Week In Review: Summer Breeze
In the latest Hobson's Choice, Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson answers questions from fans about contract extensions for veterans like wide receiver A.J. Green and former Bengals who have the best case to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Burrow's Silent Spring Broken With Echoes Of A No. 1 Work Ethic
Jimmy Burrow knows how thin the pandemic's isolation has worn everyone, particularly his 23-year-old son Joe. During the virtual offseason, Joe Burrow attacked the playbook and impressed Bengals coaches, getting in about "95-99 percent" of the offense. Hopefully, Burrow and the rookies can report to Paul Brown Stadium sometime around July 20. Until then, Jimmy and Robin Burrow will savor the time with their son.
Who Could Be The Bengals Breakout Star In 2020?
In recent years players like wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate have emerged as breakout stars for the Bengals. Broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham, along with Bengals.com writers Geoff Hobson and Michael LaPlaca, predict who could be the Bengals breakout star in 2020.
Brian Simmons Takes Rookie Back (ers) To The Future
Brian Simmons, the most versatile linebacker in Bengals history, helped the future this offseason when a fellow linebacker from a long-ago North Carolina high school all-star game called with a favor. Keith Gaither asked Simmons to call his son and offer advice for one of the three linebackers the Bengals drafted.
The Bengals participated in events commemorating Juneteenth at Cincinnati City Hall on Friday, June 19. The Juneteenth flag, a symbolic representation of the end of slavery in the United States, was raised over Cincinnati City Hall. Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863 but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.
Bengals Celebrate Father's Day
Bengals players and coaches celebrate Father's Day as new additions are welcomed into the Bengals family.