Week In Review: Summer Breeze

The Bengals participated in events commemorating Juneteenth at Cincinnati City Hall on Friday, June 19. The Juneteenth flag, a symbolic representation of the end of slavery in the United States, was raised over Cincinnati City Hall. Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863 but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.