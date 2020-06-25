Who Could Be The Bengals Breakout Star In 2020?

LG Michael Jordan

Hobson: "Here Comes Mr. Jordan." That's the name of a 1941 movie not as well known as its 1978 football re-make "Heaven Can Wait." And it could also be on the marquee for the Bengals' break-out season.

Remember, he just turned 22 and is still younger than two of the Bengals rookie offensive linemen and younger than all but two of the Bengals' seven draft picks. After a rookie season that started so well, hit that very public Monday night wall in Pittsburgh and rebounded so effectively to help muscle the Bengals running game into the top ten, Jordan is on the verge of emerging in his big way on the field and in the locker room.

Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner can't get enough of Jordan. Not of his size (6-6, 315 pounds), nor his brains ("Really bright kid"), nor his strength ("His punch is so strong, so hard"), nor his athleticism ("He could play tackle if you needed him"), nor his toughness.

"No question about his toughness. There's no question about his talent," says Turner, riffing on that historic draft day trade the Bengals went back up into a round for the first time ever to grab Jordan in the fourth.

"We made the right choice getting him where we got him. He was a steal. He's going to be a big part of what we do for a long time," Turner says. "If he stayed in school one more year, it makes you wonder just how high he would have gone in this draft."

The bright, earnest Jordan came out of Ohio State polished enough to earn an Opening Day start. But the first month was tough. He got hurt and then struggled in back-to-back games in Pittsburgh and against the Cardinals. Turner thought it best to give Jordan a break mentally and physically so could heal up while stepping back to see the big picture and re-group.

If Jordan was the right pick at the right time, then Turner made the right move at the right time. By the time Jordan returned to the starting lineup for the last five games, he didn't miss a snap and is one of the reasons that during the second half of the season the Bengals were the sixth best running team in the league.

"How strong he finished the season, very impressive," Turner says.

Two of Jordan's video clips have stuck with Turner this offseason, both, he believes from the finale, a 33-23 victory over Cleveland.

One was a screen pass where Jordan provided a horrifying sight for the Browns secondary as he roared around the corner. The other was an absolutely must third-and-goal play from the Browns 3 in a 7-7 game, when Taylor went to a tight zone run to running back Joe Mixon. Mixon exploded into the hole and then into the end zone behind Jordan churning and eliminating defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi with sheer force. Then Turner remembers Jordan jumping up and down with joy as Mixon danced.

"When they have that much pride in the job and they play with that passion and talent, you know they're going to be a good one," Turner says.

And then there was this offseason during an emotional Zoom meeting the team addressed social justice. Despite his age, Jordan had no problem talking in the meeting or talking about it later publicly.

"No question that this guy wants to be a leader and is going to be a great leader," Turner says.