Week In Review: Preseason Comes To A Close

Aug 30, 2019 at 01:28 PM
Week In Review: Preseason Comes To A Close

Roster moves are on the horizon. Positions like running back, wide receiver, offensive line and the secondary will be areas to mull between now and when they have to cut the roster to 53 on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Vote For The Greatest Moment In Bengals History

As part of the NFL 100 campaign honoring the league's 100th season, Bengals fans can vote for the greatest moment in team history. The moment with the most votes will be revealed to fans in-stadium during the Bengals Fantennial game against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Taylor's Opening Day Lineup Sends A Message

Rookie head coach Zac Taylor delivered a strong message before his first game in Seattle. Forget, "Next Man Up." It's 'Man Up.' Period.

How Finley Put His Best Foot Forward

QB Ryan Finley and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt wouldn't exactly say the light switch suddenly went on. Whatever it has been, it is connected to the footwork Finley is beginning to master working with Van Pelt, the Bengals master mechanic of quarterback fundamentals.

For Starters, Jordan Comes Full Circle

On Sept. 8 in Seattle's CenturyLink Field, one of the loudest places on earth, rookie guard Michael Jordan will line up next to this season's No. 77, left tackle Cordy Glenn. And offensive line coach Jim Turner could care less where he was born or when he was born or how the fates conspired to get him here. He's thinking about that relentless Seattle defense in the just as relentless din.

Other Noteworthy Items

