Week In Review: Mandatory Minicamp Concludes
Like head coach Zac Taylor's offense, the defense is trying to be complex, but simple. Do different things that look the same and that has confounded the offense at times. The result in mandatory minicamp has been the indecisiveness and tentativeness that marked the defense last season looks to be exiled.
Bengals Jerry-Rig O-Line Experience
After eight seasons in the league, John Jerry figured he was done when he left his Arizona training facility last week without a guard job. But the Bengals, with old friend Jim Turner coaching their offensive line, called over the weekend with the offer of a Monday tryout. Jerry has had his career jump-started for a variety of reasons.
Hobson's Choice: Rookie Show
In the latest edition of Hobson's Choice, Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson answers questions from fans about how many rookie starters will play in week one, the backup quarterback position and which college free agent as the best chance of making the 2019 roster.
