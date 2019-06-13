Quick Hits: Green Sees A Postseason Run If Health Holds

Staying healthy is the operative phrase. The mandatory minicamp ended with no word on starting left tackle Jonah Williams' health, but everything else looks to be fitting into place with Green, Eifert, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins, edge rusher Carl Lawson and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow looking good to be on the field July 26 for the first training camp practice.

"We want our guys to focus on us, but we certainly love the confidence that Joe has," Taylor said. "Guys that know what they're doing and we expect a lot of them on the field and it's good to have that confidence. We like to take a humble approach to this thing. I think it's important to not make any predictions, because the NFL is a tough league and you have to come out and focus each game at a time, but I do like our guys to have some confidence, too."