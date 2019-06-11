Notebook: Defense Makes Another Stand

Despite not having a clutch of starters on the field for the first practice of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the Bengals defense rose up again as it has for much of the spring drills.

Pro Bowl tackle Geno Atkins and safety Shawn Williams appeared to get days off while slot cornerback Darqueze Dennard (knee) continued to rehab, but Clayton Fejedelem stepped in for Williams and got his hand on an Andy Dalton pass that ended up in the arms of cornerback William Jackson III for an interception. That highlighted a 10-minute team period where the secondary didn't let the receivers catch a breath and saw another interception when back-up quarterback Jeff Driskel threw a ball right to back-up safety Demetrious Cox in the middle of the field. Rookie quarterback Ryan Finley also had a pass defensed during his turn.

Defense is always supposed to be ahead of the offense, especially a new offense, but it's been a dominant theme in new head coach Zac Taylor's first practices. The pundits have spent the offseason bashing the Bengals' last-in-the-league defense and its new staff, but first-year coordinator Lou Anarumo has got them playing tighter and faster and Taylor isn't going to call that a surprise.

"That's why we hired Lou, and that's why we have the players we've got on defense," Taylor said before Tuesday's practice. "There's a lot of talent in that room and some good veteran leadership that's continued to step up every day. I feel like we hired a good staff, so this is the progress we expected to make to this point. It's shown up."

The Bengals' cornerbacks haven't had a pick in a year and 20 minutes, since Dennard went 89 yards on a pick-six in the 2017 finale in Baltimore, but they've been all over the field in the spring. And the safeties have, too, from Cox, a roster longshot, to starter Jessie Bates III's interception last week in the final OTA practice open to the media.