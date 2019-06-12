Revived Defense A Must See In Mandatories

New head coach Zac Taylor wants tempo? On Wednesday, the defense that the pundits said is going to hinder his rehab project gave it to him and on Thursday it ends an offseason in which they were a surprisingly strong storyline.

Like Taylor's offense, the defense is trying to be complex, but simple. Do different things that look the same and that has confounded the offense at times. Enough that Boyd has gone to Anarumo to discuss how a disguised coverage or two got him.

(Go back to Tuesday's team drills and the first team working against Dalton. Jackson and Fejedelem basically inverted positions with Jackson patrolling the hash and Fejedelem undercutting a route and tipping a pass that Jackson picked.)

And Bates believes practicing against that offense is helping sharpen his guys against the elements that gave them so many problems last year, such as constant motion and multiple receiver formations.

"Last year we were just seeing that in games and we didn't really focus on it," Bates said. "I think we're doing a good of outing details on that."

On the other side, Boyd has been suitably impressed. He calls the defense "sound."

"Basically, it's all the same dudes," said Boyd, a fourth-year wide receiver who admittedly is having problems finding the windows in the defense that were so open in practice last year. "But they're teaching it so well over there, it seems like they've been playing together since before I even got here … They dominated (Tuesday) at the end of practice, so it's great to see that. The defense is starting to win some days. We know we've got a high-powered offense, but it's always good to see these guys bring the energy."

These aren't the same guys mauled by Patrick Mahomes, miffed by Baker Mayfield, bitten by Drew Brees and lanced by Lamar Jackson. Well, they are, but these guys look like they're having fun playing fast. They're breaking on the ball. They're busting chops and not coverages. The coverage? Tight, not saggy. No one runs wide open. Bates couldn't agree more that it looks different.

"When you get turnovers and make plays, that's what makes it fun," Bates said. "We're playing harder in practice and that's what happens."

It's early, of course. They aren't in pads and they're not defending the run. The linebackers are young. Three of the top defensive linemen aren't playing in this camp in tackles Geno Atkins and Ryan Glasgow and edge rusher Carl Lawson. They'll be there for training camp, when it all starts to matter.